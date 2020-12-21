Researchers tag free-swimming sharks off Cape Cod using minimally invasive device

The two SPOT tags were deployed using a new device called Tag Attachment Device, or the TADpole, the AWSC said.

This is the “first ever deployment of fin-mounted SPOT (Smart Position or Temperature Transmitting) tags on free-swimming white sharks in the waters off Cape Cod,” the AWSC announced Monday.

Researchers and scientists were recently able to use fin-mounted tracking tags on free-swimming sharks off of Cape Cod, a “great step forward” toward tagging sharks without capturing them, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Greg Skomal from the state Division of Marine Fisheries, working with AWSC, was able to attach the tags using this device successfully on Nov. 7.

Originally designed to tag free-swimming dolphins, the TADpole allows for the sharks to be tagged in a minimally invasive way by tagging them to the fins. This is compared to how the SPOT tags are normally attached, via capture of the shark and drilling a hole in its dorsal fin, the AWSC said in a statement.

The attached SPOT tag sends out a radio signal to an overhead satellite whenever a shark surfaces, getting location information back to researchers within hours, the AWSC said.

“The DMF’s successful deployment of two SPOT tags from the AWSC vessel, using this new device, bodes well for using this technology in the future,” Cynthia Wigren, AWSC’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The TADpole was conceived by Randall Wells from the Chicago Zoological Society’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, as well as Michael Moore, Tom Lanagan, and Jason Kapit from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the statement read. It was developed at WHOI with support from Dolphin Quest, Inc. and the Dolphin Biology Research Institute.

“We are thrilled that this tagging tool has conservation applications and benefits beyond our initial ideas,” Kapit said in a statement. “This success is a perfect example of how technology development can expand the possibilities and reach of scientific research, even beyond the originally intended applications.”

