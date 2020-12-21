Rhode Island Foundation distributes $5 million to nonprofits helping people survive the pandemic

The CARES Act funding is going to programs throughout the state that feed the hungry, clothe the needy, bring addiction recovery to people on the streets, and aid children who’ve been abused. The funding is going to programs that help people escape domestic violence, adapt communal living spaces to COVID-19 precautions, help online history education for teachers and students, and even show people how to build and repair bicycles.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Foundation has distributed $5 million in federal stimulus funding to more than 120 non-profits straining to help people through the pandemic — including about $1 million to eight organizations focused on victims of domestic violence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left people struggling through job losses and looming evictions. Several leaders of nonprofits said they are seeing more people needing help than ever.

“It’s been unlike anything I could describe,” said Colleen Daley Ndoye, executive director of Project Weber/RENEW in Providence, which does outreach and offers help with basic needs and overdose prevention for male, female, and transgender people involved in street-level prostitution. “COVID has basically made everything worse.”

Project Weber/RENEW serves about 4,000 people a year, running a drop-in center and going out to the streets to offer food, water, socks, needle exchanges, and naloxone to people in need. Now, with the pandemic, the nonprofit also provides masks and hand sanitizers, and will be able to supply more meals with the grant funding.

“We are seeing so much greater basic needs than we’ve ever seen before,” Daley Ndoye said Monday. “More hungry people, people just needing socks, more people who don’t have anywhere to wash.”

Warwick nonprofit Project Undercover is using its grant money to buy winter clothing for thousands of infants and toddlers. The gloves, knit hats, and hand-warmers will be distributed through a network of 26 community action programs and social service agencies across Rhode Island. The nonprofit will also distribute 1,300 packages of diapers.

“No one could have predicted how dramatically demand for our assistance would jump due to the crisis. It far exceeds what we budgeted for at the beginning of the year,” Richard Fleischer, president of the board of directors, said in a statement. “Individuals as well as agencies that we don’t usually work with are calling us looking for help. This grant gives us the resources to respond quickly, with more flexibility.”

The funding for the grants came from the state’s $1.25 billion share of federal CARES Act funding, which was approved by Congress for COVID-19 relief earlier this year. The Rhode Island Foundation administered two pools of CARES Act funding — $4 million from the Nonprofit Support Fund and $1 million from the Nonprofit Support for Domestic Violence Victims Fund — on behalf of the state.

“Rhode Island’s nonprofits have gone above and beyond to provide resources and support to those in need throughout this pandemic, especially Rhode Islanders experiencing violence and unsafe living situations,” Governor Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. “As always, I’m incredibly grateful for the Rhode Island Foundation’s partnership, and I want to thank them for quickly getting this money out the door to support our community.”

Eight organizations in Rhode Island received grants for services or direct assistance to address COVID-19 impacts on domestic violence survivors.

Day One, which helps survivors of sexual assault, will use the funds to support the work of its Children’s Advocacy Center, which aids children who’ve suffered physical or sexual abuse, or exploitation. Executive Director Peg Langhammer said the need has increased by more than 300 percent in the last three months.

“People are just coming forward and reporting,” Langhammer said Monday. “For a while, kids were so isolated where they were. They weren’t in places, like schools or camps, where [abuse] was easily identified. Now, we’ve started to see more of it coming forward.”

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence will use its grant to respond to an increased demand for shelters and COVID-compliant housing and services for victims of domestic violence. The grant will fund improvements to shelters in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and more counseling services, childcare and other assistance.

“We’ve seen a surge in calls to domestic violence support lines since March, with the majority of victims requesting emergency housing, counseling and other advocacy services during the pandemic,” executive director Tonya Harris said in a statement.

While families staying in shelters are encouraged to spend time outside to mitigate risks of exposure to the coronavirus, the funding will be used to add fences around shelters, playgrounds and exposed parking lots — to keep them safe and their presence confidential. Other rooms in the shelter will be reconfigured to accommodate children in distance learning.









Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.