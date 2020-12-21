R.I.-based ALCOR Scientific gets ready for growth

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Edward Fitzpatrick at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com .

Q: What does ALCOR Scientific do?

Ruggeri: ALCOR Scientific is a medical device company that I formed in 2010, when I combined two little companies into one structure. We have two product lines: One is feeding pumps for patients who can’t eat normally. The other is in-vitro diagnostic products for clinical laboratories.

The company derives its name from Alcor, one of the two binary stars in the constellation Ursa Major. It is the companion to Mizar, the middle star in the handle of the Big Dipper, and it reflects my belief that the potential for innovation is infinite.

Q: What role has ALCOR played in the coronavirus pandemic?

Ruggeri: ALCOR manufactures the most advanced analyzers for the testing of ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate), which is the key marker of inflammation and therefore very useful for the monitoring and even for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

ALCOR also manufactures enteral feeding pumps, which have seen a significant increase in utilization during the pandemic. The pumps are used for a variety of reasons when people cannot feed themselves. For example, they are used when people are on ventilators.

Q: What are some of ALCOR’s innovations?

Ruggeri: The big innovation we have now is that we are in the process of finalizing a new pump that can supply the patient with both formula food and water. Water and formula have to be separate. They can’t be mixed. So the way it is done now is to provide patients with water through a syringe into the IV line, or it is done by a dual pump system, which is really expensive. ...

This is not COVID-19 specific, but anybody who ends up in the intensive care unit could benefit. After all, the people in the ICU can’t sit down and eat spaghetti and drink mineral water. So This is designed for people with functioning stomachs who are unable to feed themselves whether because of throat cancer, an accident, or COVID-19.

Q: What has been your biggest frustration in running ALCOR?

Ruggeri: We have seen a significant demand for pumps in the export market. For example, Israel recently purchased about 12,000 pumps from us. We have a good distributor there.

We could have a much higher success in the United States if it were not for certain regulatory obstacles. We had designed a new pump, which was an upgrade of a pump that has been on the market since 2001. The new pump embodied the electronic modifications required by the European Community. But the US Food and Drug Administration informed us that the changes required a new 510(K) application, which is an expensive federal approval process.

So we had to face a paradoxical situation: We could sell the new pump overseas, but we could not sell it in the United States. And at the same time, we could sell the old pump in the United States but not overseas.

Q: What is next for ALCOR?

Ruggeri: We will grow via merger and acquisition activity and via internal development. We have the team, the management, and the desire to excel, and we have proven we can. We have a leadership position in our markets. We have more than 50 employees at our headquarters off Route 7 in Smithfield, and we plan to do more hiring.

