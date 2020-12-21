State approves feasibility study for Hingham elementary school project

The Massachusetts School Building Authority moved Hingham to the next step in its attempt to replace Foster Elementary School, approving a feasibility study that includes hiring an architect and determining the scope and price of the project.
Foster Elementary opened in 1951 and the town has tried for several years to get into the program that provides state funding for school construction to replace the tired building.
“There is much work to be done in the next several months and years, but we’re excited to move forward and are fully committed to seeing [the project] through as quickly and responsibly as possible,” Hingham Superintendent Paul Austin said in a letter to parents about the MSBA’s Dec. 15 decision.
Maria Puopolo, a spokesman for the MSBA, said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would take about 24 to 30 months for a project to go from feasibility study to construction. But the timeline could now be longer.
Austin also announced that the Hingham schools had signed an agreement with the Archdiocese of Boston to lease the recently closed St. Jerome’s School in Weymouth through July 2021. The district plans to relocate grades 1 and 2 from the Foster Elementary to the new “Foster North” campus, Austin said.
Additional space is needed because eight classrooms at Foster cannot be used during the pandemic because they have inadequate ventilation, he said.
“St. Jerome’s is ideal because it’s a short drive from Foster, can hold at least eight classes, has all furniture and furnishings in place, and is in very good condition,” he said, adding that parents would get more information about the move in early January.
