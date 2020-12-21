State approves feasibility study for Hingham elementary school project

The Massachusetts School Building Authority moved Hingham to the next step in its attempt to replace Foster Elementary School, approving a feasibility study that includes hiring an architect and determining the scope and price of the project.

Foster Elementary opened in 1951 and the town has tried for several years to get into the program that provides state funding for school construction to replace the tired building.

“There is much work to be done in the next several months and years, but we’re excited to move forward and are fully committed to seeing [the project] through as quickly and responsibly as possible,” Hingham Superintendent Paul Austin said in a letter to parents about the MSBA’s Dec. 15 decision.