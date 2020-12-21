Sudbury buys a piece of CSX railroad corridor

Sudbury has an opportunity to add a new section of the regional Bruce Freeman Rail Trail as a result of its recent purchase of a 1.4-mile segment of a CSX railroad corridor.

The $1.2 million purchase, finalized Nov. 30, culminates a 20-year effort by the town to acquire the corridor extending from just north of Route 20 to the Framingham line. Active freight use of the rail segment ceased in 2000.

On Sept. 12, Town Meeting authorized $1.2 million for the purchase, and voters Nov. 3 approved a debt exclusion — or a property tax increase for the length of time it takes to pay off the debt — for the project. Two state grants totaling $400,000 will help offset the cost.