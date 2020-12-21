Wellesley COVID-fund awards nearly $117,000 during pandemic

The Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund has awarded nearly $117,000 to local nonprofits and town departments since the program began in April, according to a statement.

The fund is a partnership between the Community Fund for Wellesley and the town’s Select Board, and is endowed by the Foundation for MetroWest, the statement said. All donations are returned to the community and “directly benefit all residents,” it said.

“Through the incredible generosity of so many, in the past eight months the Fund has equally supported critical needs across all segments of the Wellesley population,” said Jamie Ebersole, who leads the Community Fund for Wellesley board. “We are grateful to be part of such important work to help protect everyone in our community.”