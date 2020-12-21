Wellesley COVID-fund awards nearly $117,000 during pandemic

The Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund has awarded nearly $117,000 to local nonprofits and town departments since the program began in April, according to a statement.
The fund is a partnership between the Community Fund for Wellesley and the town’s Select Board, and is endowed by the Foundation for MetroWest, the statement said. All donations are returned to the community and “directly benefit all residents,” it said.
“Through the incredible generosity of so many, in the past eight months the Fund has equally supported critical needs across all segments of the Wellesley population,” said Jamie Ebersole, who leads the Community Fund for Wellesley board. “We are grateful to be part of such important work to help protect everyone in our community.”
Money that has been donated to the COVID-19 fund has been used for programs and activities supporting at-risk seniors, youth, and families. It has also been used to help struggling restaurants and businesses, address hunger, health care, and mental health issues, and to provide personal protective equipment, the statement said.
A recent $1,470 grant to the Wellesley Police Department will help support the purchase of department-branded masks and two-ply gaiters for all uniformed officers, as well as extra masks to distribute to residents, the statement said.
Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said officers are on the front lines every day protecting the community and enforcing the tightened restrictions necessary to keep Wellesley safe during the pandemic.
“These masks and face coverings are a heavier weight for the winter months and will standardize our uniforms, and will help us portray a positive, consistent public image as we work to educate, inform, and remind everyone about the importance of mask-wearing,” he said.
