Weymouth taps retired Brockton schools chief as interim superintendent

The Weymouth School Committee selected Kathleen Smith, the retired superintendent of the Brockton Public Schools, as Weymouth’s interim superintendent for the rest of the school year.
Smith will replace Jennifer Curtis-Whipple, who resigned to become executive director of the education nonprofit South Shore Stars. Curtis-Whipple, who became superintendent in 2016, is scheduled to leave at the end of February.
The School Committee voted unanimously at its Dec. 15 meeting to offer the interim job to Smith, who retired from Brockton in 2019 and spent the next school year as interim superintendent in Salem.
“She had a wonderful interview and appears to be an inspirational leader who will move us forward in the short time she will be with us,” said committee member John Sullivan, adding that the committee is opening a search for a permanent superintendent.
Advertisement
The committee also interviewed William Lupini for the interim position. He recently resigned as superintendent of a regional school district based in Hampton, N.H., and previously had been superintendent of the Beverly and Brookline public schools, as well as superintendent of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.