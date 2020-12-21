Weymouth taps retired Brockton schools chief as interim superintendent

The Weymouth School Committee selected Kathleen Smith, the retired superintendent of the Brockton Public Schools, as Weymouth’s interim superintendent for the rest of the school year.

Smith will replace Jennifer Curtis-Whipple, who resigned to become executive director of the education nonprofit South Shore Stars. Curtis-Whipple, who became superintendent in 2016, is scheduled to leave at the end of February.

The School Committee voted unanimously at its Dec. 15 meeting to offer the interim job to Smith, who retired from Brockton in 2019 and spent the next school year as interim superintendent in Salem.