Winter solstice arrives, with a warm, wet Christmas on the way

Today marks the first day of winter as the winter solstice arrived just after 5 a.m. this morning. This occurrence is also the shortest gap between sunrise and sunset, but it is neither the latest sunset nor the earliest sunrise.

It’s Christmas week 2020 and there’s a lot of snow in the ground in many places for the time of year. Morning slippery spots will fade this afternoon as temperatures get above freezing.

A weak weather system passes south of New England, but keeps the moisture stuck at the lower levels today. Any sunshine would be limited this afternoon and temperatures will remain in the 30s.

Advertisement

There could be some more freezing fog tonight as temperatures fall to the upper 20s to near freezing. I won’t be surprised if some municipalities need to send out their sanding equipment after dark.

Sunshine should return during the day on Tuesday and bring on some melting. Temperatures could reach near 40. Although the peak of the great conjunction called the Northern Lights or Aurora borealis will occur tonight under cloudy skies, we will get a view of it Tuesday night. It will be still a spectacular sight in the southwestern sky. You only need to get a view of the horizon in relatively dark conditions about 45 minutes to an hour after sunset up until 6:30 to 7 p.m., depending on your view.

A graphic made from a simulation program showing a view of the 2020 Northern Lights through the naked eye just after sunset at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 21. NASA

Wednesday continues the sunshine, but that’s the last of it until after Christmas.

A strong weather system is going to approach from the south Christmas Eve, and with it unusually mild air. The warm air won’t last long — just a day or so — but temperatures could be nearing 60 as Santa is landing on our rooftops this year.

Readings near 60 are possible after midnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. WeatherBell

There are two aspects to the upcoming storm that are cause for concern. First, we are going to see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. This amount of rain on top of the snow will cause some street flooding and also could cause the water to come into your basement as the frozen ground is unable to absorb it. We generally don’t have enough snow on the roofs of our buildings for there to be a concern and there will be some melting before the rain begins, anyway.

Advertisement

Some downpours are likely Christmas Eve. WeatherBell

The second concern is strong southerly winds Christmas Eve into Christmas Day that could cause some tree damage and subsequent power outages. The map below shows the predicted gusts of wind before sunrise on Christmas morning. This is just a model map and the numbers may not be as severe if the wind is unable to reach the ground from above. However, this does give me an idea of the upper limits of wind. If these speeds do materialize, especially along the coast, we are going to see widespread power outages.

Winds could be very strong over eastern New England Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This is a model forecast that may not materialize. WeatherBell

I expect temperatures will start falling during the day on Christmas and be back below freezing at night. Temperatures will be at or below average into the upcoming weekend. Many inland towns probably won’t lose all of our snow cover, but places with little snow on the ground now will definitely see bare ground by Christmas morning.







