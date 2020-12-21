Woman shot in the head at Taco Bell in Brockton expected to survive

A woman was shot in the head early Monday while sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Taco Bell restaurant in Brockton, Brockton police said.
The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte wrote in an e-mail.
According to Duarte, officers responded to the fast food restaurant on Belmont Street around 1:12 a.m. after getting reports of the shooting. Arriving officers found the woman bleeding from a head wound, he wrote.
“Officers began treating the 27-year-old Brockton victim for a gunshot wound to the head,’' he wrote. She was “transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.
The shooting is under investigation. Detectives are checking surveillance video as part of their investigation
“Investigators believe the shooting happened while she was parked and sitting in the driver’s seat of her Honda Civic,’' Duarte wrote. “The bullet struck another vehicle as well.”
No other personal injuries were reported.
