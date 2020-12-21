Woman shot in the head at Taco Bell in Brockton expected to survive

A woman was shot in the head early Monday while sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Taco Bell restaurant in Brockton, Brockton police said.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte wrote in an e-mail.

According to Duarte, officers responded to the fast food restaurant on Belmont Street around 1:12 a.m. after getting reports of the shooting. Arriving officers found the woman bleeding from a head wound, he wrote.