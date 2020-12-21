A coronavirus mutation has been identified in the U.K. Here’s what to know

The restrictions are the most aggressive measures taken by the government since the pandemic began. Johnson said on Saturday the variant is 70 percent more transmissible than versions detected prior.

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier in the day that the mutant strain of the coronavirus is “out of control.”

A number of nations across the European Union banned travel from the United Kingdom on Sunday, following the report of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant in England that prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose a lockdown in London and the majority of the country’s southeast.

News of the variant — and the steps being taken by European nations in its wake — have sparked some alarm and curiosity.

Though experts over the weekend stressed that mutations of the virus are common — and that there is no evidence of the variant being any more lethal than the novel coronavirus — health officials did concede that it appears to be more contagious.

Here’s what to know about the situation.

Where has the variant been located?

The variant was first detected several weeks ago in Kent, a county located southeast of London. It has since spread, causing Johnson to enact strict measures in all of Greater London and large swaths of southeast England.

The same mutation of the virus has also been identified in Denmark, Australia, and the Netherlands, the World Health Organization told the BBC.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told the news organization that specialists have been “following mutations across the world since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Van Kerhove also said that while mutations of the virus are identified often, it is vital to learn “what these variants do and how they behave.”

Several other countries have also detected variants carrying “some of the genetic changes seen” in the United Kingdom, Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, told the BBC.

The WHO said that it is in “close contact” with officials from the United Kingdom on the new variant.

“They’ll continue to share info [and] results of their analysis [and] ongoing studies,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “We’ll update Member States [and the] public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant [and] any implications.”

South Africa has also reported that a new variant of the coronavirus is behind the country’s second wave of the pandemic. The country has seen a growing number of confirmed cases, deaths, and hospitalizations resulting from the disease.

That strain is different from the one identified in Britain but accounts for 90 percent of sequences analyzed there, according to health officials in the country.

Is the mutation in the United States?

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser for the federal government’s vaccine distribution effort, said it is not yet known whether the variant detected in the United Kingdom has made its way into the United States.

“We don’t know yet,” Slaoui said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We are looking very carefully into this. Many, many strains of the virus are sequenced all the time.”

While the possibility that new strains of the virus may be resistant to the developed vaccines is low, the outcome cannot be “excluded,” Slaoui said.

“Up to now, I don’t think there has been a single variant that would be resistant,” he said. “This particular variant in the [United Kingdom], I think, is very unlikely to have escaped the vaccine immunity.”

Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday the new strain is “is probably not more lethal, but we don’t fully understand its contours.”

It also remains unclear whether the virus has “become the predominant strain in London” and the southeast of England because of early super-spreading events or “selective pressure,” meaning it has “qualities that make it more likely to spread,” Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Increasingly, it does seem to be the latter,” Gottlieb said. “It seems like this new strain is more contagious.”

Should we be concerned about this new variant?

Adm. Brett Giroir, who has been leading coronavirus testing efforts in the United States, said “we don’t know” that the variant is indeed any more dangerous than what has been seen previously.

“I don’t think there should be any reason for alarm right now,” Giroir told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

Giroir said the Department of Health and Human Services will continue to monitor the situation in the United Kingdom and follow information about the variant as it becomes available.

But in the meantime, Giroir said, he does not believe that the United States will need to implement more restrictive measures nor implement a travel ban on flights from the United Kingdom as several European countries have already done.

“I really don’t believe we need to do that yet,” Giroir said.

There is no indication at present that the mutation is overcoming England, Giroir said, pointing to data he read about in British medical journals that reported the variant is “up to 20 percent of cases in one county.”

But “aside from that, it is very low,” Giroir said.

President-elect Joe Biden’s surgeon general nominee, Vivek Murthy, said Sunday that despite the United Kingdom reporting this strain of the virus “to be more transmissible and more contagious” than the virus circulating prior, the news is not yet cause for major concern.

There is no evidence yet “that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it,” Murthy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Gottlieb shared a similar response — that despite the apparent contagious nature of the variant, it does not appear to be any more virulent or dangerous than “run-of-the-mill COVID.”

Will the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines still be effective against this variant?

Murthy said there is “no reason to believe” that the authorized vaccines will not be effective against this variant.

The bottom line, Murthy said, is that this strain does not change the precautions individuals should be taking to reduce the spread of the virus.

“It turns out that masking, that keeping physical distance, washing our hands — these are still the pillars of preventing COVID transmission,” Murthy said.

Out of this news, Gottlieb said, is the need to question how this strain may affect “our natural immunity.”

“So, will people who had COVID from the old strain be able to get this new strain or will it obviate our vaccines? And the answer is probably not,” Gottlieb said.

The coronavirus — like all viruses — Gottlieb said, mutates. He explained that when a virus mutates, the surface proteins change, therefore rendering the antibodies humans have developed against those proteins to “no longer work.”

Gottlieb pointed to the flu as an example. The flu, he said, mutates and changes its surface proteins “very rapidly,” and as a result, “we constantly need to get a new flu shot.”

But some viruses, like measles, do not change their surface proteins and so the measles shot “we got 20 years ago still works,” Gottlieb said.

“Coronavirus seems somewhere in the middle,” Gottlieb said. “It’s going to mutate and change its surface proteins, but probably slow enough that we can develop new vaccines.”

Almost 4,000 different mutations among the virus have already been identified, Giroir said. And of those mutations detected, “it’s still acting essentially like COVID-19,” Giroir said.

“Very importantly, we have not seen a single mutation yet that would make it evade the vaccine,” Giroir said.

While it cannot be guaranteed that will not happen in the future, Giroir said, the vaccines “should continue to work very robustly against all of these strains.”









Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.