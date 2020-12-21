Traces of coronavirus in wastewater at Deer Island plant tick down

Traces of the coronavirus in the wastewater flowing into the MWRA’s Deer Island treatment plant ticked downward at the end of last week, while remaining at higher levels than during the spring.

Under a pilot program, tests are conducted for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater. People shed the virus in their stool and it travels downstream to the treatment plant. State officials are hoping the tests can serve as an early warning system for virus surges.

Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the wastewater is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases 4 to 10 days later.