Biden’s Cabinet picks: so far, so, so good

It has been delightful to read and hear about all the talented, qualified people President-elect Joe Biden has been appointing to serve in his administration. How refreshing to see so many individuals chosen for the appropriateness of the positions and not for their willingness to grovel before the quasi-king. In addition, these choices all look like America. Imagine that.

But I cringe every time I hear complaints that a particular appointee is not the desired gender, race, or sexual orientation. These critics sound like children fighting over toys.

We are just emerging from four terrible years in which individuals appointed to make earth-shattering decisions over people’s lives were chosen on the basis of how low they bowed before Trump. Let’s give Biden a chance and credit him with making good decisions, and enjoy the change.