Delivery, distribution of vaccine has to be a global enterprise

I was saddened to read “Power, privilege, and the COVID-19 vaccine” by Joan Vennochi (Opinion, Dec. 15). How true it is that power in our society enables many to skip the line and go right to the front.

But what about the powerless and marginalized abroad? For them we have minimal resources allocated for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. And the richer countries have presumptively purchased large quantities of vaccine for themselves, leaving less for the developing world. Talk about the privileged and power.

If we truly want to see the light at the end of the tunnel and move beyond this global pandemic, we must allocate resources, including vaccines and delivery mechanisms, internationally to those who need them. For unless we address COVID-19 everywhere, we will all remain at risk.