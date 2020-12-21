Le Carré’s meticulous precision hit home with this reader

Unlike H.D.S. Greenway (”John le Carré, a consummate storyteller and friend,” Opinion, Dec. 16), I was not a friend of John le Carré, but I too observed his meticulous precision in staging his scenes.

In his novel “The Russia House,” the trolleybus route his British main character takes to a clandestine rendezvous with a maverick Russian science genius in what was then Leningrad is exactly the one I would take between those points many years earlier, when I was a high school student in my native city.

I was particularly intrigued as to why he made that genius (played in the film by Klaus Maria Brandauer) a graduate of the college I had also attended. It was a thrill to watch Michelle Pfeiffer, as a Russian editor and love interest, explain to Sean Connery, as a British publisher, what my college was. I e-mailed this question to le Carré, and the author responded: Rather than use a Russian “ivy,” like the Moscow State University, he wanted a strong lesser-known school, and that was what a Russian friend recommended. He was mum about what kind of a Russian friend a former spy might have.