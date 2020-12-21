fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Le Carré’s meticulous precision hit home with this reader

Updated December 21, 2020, 55 minutes ago
Sean Connery and Michelle Pfeiffer costarred in "The Russia House."
Unlike H.D.S. Greenway (”John le Carré, a consummate storyteller and friend,” Opinion, Dec. 16), I was not a friend of John le Carré, but I too observed his meticulous precision in staging his scenes.

In his novel “The Russia House,” the trolleybus route his British main character takes to a clandestine rendezvous with a maverick Russian science genius in what was then Leningrad is exactly the one I would take between those points many years earlier, when I was a high school student in my native city.

I was particularly intrigued as to why he made that genius (played in the film by Klaus Maria Brandauer) a graduate of the college I had also attended. It was a thrill to watch Michelle Pfeiffer, as a Russian editor and love interest, explain to Sean Connery, as a British publisher, what my college was. I e-mailed this question to le Carré, and the author responded: Rather than use a Russian “ivy,” like the Moscow State University, he wanted a strong lesser-known school, and that was what a Russian friend recommended. He was mum about what kind of a Russian friend a former spy might have.

Yefim Somin

Lexington