There should be a tug on revolving door between defense contractors, top Pentagon post

There’s a problem with the revolving door between the secretary of defense job and active-duty military officers, as noted in your Dec. 14 editorial “Retired general merits top job at Pentagon,” but the revolving door between the Pentagon and weapons manufacturers is even more troubling.

The editorial noted Senator Elizabeth Warren’s opposition to granting a waiver to General Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for the job, which is consistent with her position on President Trump’s first defense secretary, General Jim Mattis.

The editorial did not mention Warren’s strong opposition to Mattis’s successor, Mark Esper, because of his previous position at Raytheon Technologies, a Waltham-based weapons maker. This is relevant because of the position currently held by Austin, who sits on the board of directors at Raytheon.