Adam Silver confident NBA can pull off 72-game season safely

That said, he added that if the league didn’t believe its plan would work, the season wouldn’t be starting.

Silver spoke on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers — and warned he does not expect this season to go as smoothly as the games did last summer in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday he is confident the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through the season even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We do anticipate that there will be bumps in the road along the way,” Silver said.

Teams will play a 72-game regular season, down from the customary 82-game slate. The season is starting two months later than usual and the playoffs are set to stretch into July, all with players and coaches being tested daily and with nearly 60 players having already missed some time with their teams during training camp and the preseason because of positive COVID-19 tests.

And as was the case at Disney, social justice initiatives will remain top priorities for the league, Silver said.

“I think there’s also been in a new awakening among the players in the league as to the impact they can have when they use the platforms they have to speak out on issues that are important to them,” Silver said. “So, I think it’s a combination of the collective action that the league will be taking together with its players and coaches, and on top of that players realizing the enormous reach they have with their voices.”

Pistons owner facing heat

In a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and in a full-page ad published in Sunday’s New York Times, a criminal justice group called on the league to force billionaire Tom Gores to sell the Detroit Pistons and step down from the NBA board because of his financial interest in Securus Technologies Inc.

The letter is part of a broader campaign that has called on private equity firms, investment managers and pension funds to divest from companies that operate in correctional facilities and profit from mass incarceration. Those efforts have intensified after the killing of George Floyd in May became a catalyst for protests against systemic racism in the US criminal justice system.

“If Black Lives Matter, what are you doing about Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores?” reads the ad, which is addressed to other club owners including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Joseph Tsai, former Microsoft Corp. CEO Steve Ballmer and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Platinum Equity, the Beverly Hills, California-based buyout firm run by Gores, acquired Securus in 2017 for $1.6 billion.

Harden set for launch with Rockets

James Harden remains a Houston Rocket with the start of the NBA’s regular season just two days away.

How he feels about that is unclear, with the superstar refusing to discuss his future or answer any questions about consistent reports that he wants to be traded.

Harden reported late to camp as rumors swirled that he no longer wants to play for the Rockets and hopes to be dealt. He played in Houston’s last two preseason games and talked about the season as the Rockets prepared for their Wednesday opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But Harden had nothing to say when asked if he feels better about the situation in Houston now than he did when he arrived at camp, responding with a terse, “Next question.”

The eight-time All-Star and 2018 MVP also seemed annoyed when asked if he is where he wants to be after missing the first week of camp.

“We keep talking about what I missed,” he said. “I think everybody, the entire league is in catch-up mode in a sense of we only had a short time for training camp, so everybody’s trying to get into game shape because obviously the season just ended a few months ago.”

Harden is the centerpiece of a team that added John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Christian Wood in the offseason. The Rockets are intent on keeping Harden as they try to contend for their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95.

Bucks docked a draft pick

The Milwaukee Bucks were docked a 2022 second-round pick after the NBA determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules.

The league said the Bucks’ rule violation constituted “conduct detrimental to the NBA.”

Reports surfaced in the days leading to the start of last month’s free agency period that the Bucks had agreed on a sign-and-trade that would have brought Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee while sending Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Sacramento Kings.

The trade fizzled as the NBA announced it was investigating whether the move had been agreed upon earlier than league rules allow.

Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent, ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet. Ilyasova was waived, but DiVincenzo and Wilson remain with the Bucks.

NBA officials said they took into account several factors in the decision: the Bucks’ cooperation with the investigation; the Bucks ultimately not signing Bogdanovic; and the lack of evidence of an impermissible early agreement on contract terms.

“We were fully cooperative with the league and we look forward to our season beginning on Wednesday,” the Bucks said in a statement.

Wizards’ Hachimura out 3 weeks

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye.

The team announced Hachimura had bilateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, or EKC, two days before Washington’s scheduled season opener at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington’s final two preseason games.

“The eye doctor said it’s a severe case, and we just have to be patient,” coach Scott Brooks said after practice. “Just going to monitor him day to day. He’s out for some time now. Blurred vision, sensitive to light. Other than that, he’s getting better. Just going to take some time.”

The Wizards play their first 10 games of the shortened 72-game season over the next three weeks. Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Washington debut against the 76ers after an offseason trade that sent John Wall to Houston.

Hachimura averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 48 games during his rookie season after the Wizards selected him with the ninth pick in the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old from Japan isn’t able to practice or do any basketball activities given his blurred vision and light sensitivity.



