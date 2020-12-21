After abrupt end to last season, Franklin girls’ basketball team is eager to get back on the court

“We were all heartbroken,” said guard Erin Quaile , now a senior. “When the game got canceled it really stunk, but we’re not really thinking about it anymore. We’re keeping our mind-set on this season and what we can accomplish.”

Last winter, the 24-0 Panthers were one win over Andover away from potentially capturing the first state title in program history. Instead, they learned after a practice session that the Division 1 final in Worcester had been cancelled. They left incredibly proud of all they accomplished but also understandably wondering what could have been.

The Franklin girls’ basketball team learned the hard way how instantly and how forcefully COVID-19 can alter a high school sports season.

The Panthers, who outscored their opponents by nearly 28 points per game last season, will count on some new, yet familiar faces to lead the way. Ali Brigham, the program’s career scoring leader, is now averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds through six games as a freshman at George Washington University.

In the absence of last year’s seniors, Quaile and junior Olivia Quinn (15.2 points per game last season), a returning Globe All-Scholastic, will be the catalysts. The Panthers have six seniors and several 6-footers, so coach John Leighton is confident Franklin will be a contender in the Hockomock League.

Quinn said Brigham taught the Panthers how to thrive on the court and excel as teammates off it, and they’re eager to prove themselves.

“I’m excited by the balance,” Leighton said. “We won’t count on one girl to carry us.”

Franklin is set to play an abbreviated where it will face each team in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division twice — home and away in the same week — for a total of 10 regular-season games. Leighton said the league may have a playoff if all goes smoothly.

As the Panthers know better than anyone, though, that “if” is now an integral part of the equation. While they’re consciously choosing not to dwell on the sour ending to a magical year, the consensus is that they’ve gained a valuable lesson from the experience.

“My now seniors, who were juniors, have been champing at the bit waiting to get back on the floor, worried whether they’d even have a season,” Leighton said. “Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? That’s one thing my team’s learned is that it can change at any minute, but we’re just so glad to be back out there.”

This winter, like other teams, the Panthers are adapting to playing with masks. Leighton pointed out that in addition to the difficulty breathing it presents, it also makes communicating and bonding as a team inherently more difficult.

Quaile acknowledged that sprinting for 32 minutes while wearing a mask can be somewhat tricky, but she said playing AAU basketball, fall sports, and wearing masks regularly elsewhere has helped. Leighton is impressed by the way his players have adjusted seamlessly to everything from masks to social distancing to sanitizing hands regularly.

“At this point, we’ll go through any hoop we need to to get on the court,” Leighton said.

While they’re remaining optimistic, the glaring absence of a chance at a state title remains omnipresent. That part of the equation is difficult to digest, but at this point, they’re simply thankful for a season and ready to play.

Quinn said last year taught them to not take anything for granted and to cherish the moment.

“Everyone is asking, ‘How do you feel wearing a mask during a game?’ ” Quinn said. “I would rather wear a mask and have the rules change and still have a season than have no season at all. I’m just taking every moment we get and am grateful for it all.”

Courtside chatter

▪ In addition to practice guidelines, the MIAA has instituted a number of on-court modifications. These include the removal of jump balls and baseline inbound passes, as well as a four-person free throw lane maximum. The tweaks will assuredly impact the game, but coaches don’t seem too worried about the magnitude.

“I feel like these accommodations that the MIAA did will not have that huge an impact. Yeah, doing out-of-bounds plays on the sidelines might take away a couple of easy buckets, but honestly, how many do you run in a game?” said Natick head coach Dan Hinnenkamp.

Hinnenkamp does not plan to focus too heavily on these new rules during tryouts, given they will occur infrequently.

“Obviously we are going to [practice these] soon, but tryouts are a whole different beast,” he said.

▪ As teams face COVID-19 restrictions in tryouts and practices, coaches and players have to hold each other accountable for following all protocols. Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey says her captains — Kenzie Matulonis, Bella Calvani, Fiona Kelly, and two-time All-Scholastic Shay Bollin — must set the tone for the reigning Division 1 South champions.

“Their overwhelming thought is: we’ll do whatever it takes to have our season,” Seavey said. “So the kids understood that and the captains really reinforced that.”

In the unique setting of the COVID-19 pandemic, upperclassmen leaders are facing challenges they never could have prepared for. The Trojan captains have hammered home the necessity of social distancing, sanitizing, and following the school’s guidelines. They know that a season can be upended at a moment’s notice.

“Having those kids take that ownership is such an important part of the process,” Seavey added.

▪ There will be no MIAA statewide postseason tournament in 2021. But some conferences are already looking at individual league tournaments. The Catholic Central League and Mayflower Conference have plans in place for late-February conference tournaments, and numerous other leagues are discussing their options.

▪ The regular-season slate tips off Saturday with two games: Bishop Feehan at Archbishop Williams (1 p.m.) and Cathedral at Arlington Catholic (1:30).

Correspondent Ethan Fuller also contributed to this story.