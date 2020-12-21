Boston College tight end Hunter Long named to All-ACC first team

Despite a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 issues, Gonzaga (4-0) strengthened its grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, earning 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel after knocking off then-No. 3 Iowa. No. 2 Baylor received the other first-place votes and Kansas jumped two spots to No. 3. Iowa and Villanova rounded out the top five … Michael Green III had a career-high 33 points as Bryant slipped past UMass, 93-88, at the Mullins Center. Peter Kiss added 21 points for the Bulldogs (7-2), which earned its fourth straight win. Carl Pierre had 23 points for the Minutemen (2-2) … Syracuse and Buffalo are each on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19. The decisions came after they played Saturday in Syracuse’s Carrier Dome. Syracuse (6-1) postponed its game Tuesday against Notre Dame and is slated to play at Wake Forest on Dec. 30. Buffalo (3-3) is scheduled to play at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, followed by a trip to No. 7 West Virginia on Dec. 29 … Memphis coach Penny Hardaway agreed to a five-year extension worth $12.2 million, keeping the former NBA star under contract through April 2026. Hardaway is 48-27 with Tigers … In men’s hockey, Zach Keiser scored at 17:10 of the third period to give No. 17 UMass Lowell at 2-1 win at UConn.

Boston College junior tight end Hunter Long was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference first team after catching 57 passes for 685 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games this season. The Exeter, N.H., native, who declared for the NFL draft last week, had 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in three years with the Eagles. Sophomore wide receiver Zay Flowers (56 catches, 892 yards, nine TDs) and junior linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (107 tackles, three sacks) were named to the second team. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the league’s the offensive player of the year. Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was tabbed the defensive player of the year while Brian Kelly was voted coach of the year after leading the Fighting Irish to a 10-0 regular-season record. Clemson and Notre Dame are headed to the College Football Playoff, giving the ACC two playoff teams for the first time … Clemson coach Dabo Swinney , who has said that the number of games teams played this season should matter, applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11. Clemson (10-1) faces the Buckeyes (6-0) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl. Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches’ polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10 … Tennessee withdrew from the Liberty Bowl because of COVID-19 test results, becoming the first team to back out since bowl berths were announced. The announcement comes a day after the Volunteers (3-7) agreed to play West Virginia in in Memphis on New Year’s Eve. Bowl officials did not immediately announce a replacement.

Stanford women maintain top spot

While Stanford is No. 1 for the third straight week, Oregon State’s four-year run in the Top 25 ended when the Beavers fell out of AP women’s poll for the first time since 2016. The Beavers had the seventh-longest active streak, being ranked for 76 consecutive weeks dating to Dec. 19, 2016. Stanford received 26 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State, and South Carolina followed the Cardinal again in the poll. UConn holds the longest active streak of being ranked, with 515 straight appearances … Francesca Belibi had 15 points and seven rebounds as No. 1 Stanford held on for a 61-49 win at No. 10 UCLA 61-49. Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12). Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points for the Bruins (5-2, 3-2)

BASEBALL

Kendrick retiring after 15 seasons

Howie Kendrick announced his retirement. In 15 seasons, Kendrick played 1,621 regular-season and 50 playoff games with the Nationals, Dodgers, Angels, and Phillies. He drove in four runs and hit .333 during en route to earning NLCS MVP honors during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run. The Nationals decided in October not to pick up their side of Kendrick’s $6.5 million mutual option for next season, but general manager Mike Rizzo recently said the 37-year-old utility player would be welcomed back … Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court and was sentenced to one day of home detention, a fine of nearly $1,400 and 20 hours of community service. The 76-year-old La Russa, the oldest manager in the majors, was arrested Feb. 24, but charges were filed Oct. 28 — one day before Chicago hired him.

SOCCER

Morgan leaving Tottenham women

American Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home. The forward has played just five games — scoring twice — for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain her form after giving birth in May. Morgan was signed to the NWSL’s Orlando Pride before joining Tottenham in September … Nine-time All-Star midfielder Kyle Beckerman retired after 21 seasons in MLS, the last 14 with Real Salt Lake. Regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in MLS history, the 38-year-old is the league’s all-time leader in regular-season games (498), games started (461), and minutes played (41,161). Beckerman also made 58 appearance for the United States, including starting all three group stage matches during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

MISCELLANY

Djokovic headlines ATP award winners

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Frances Tiafoe were among the winners of the ATP’s top awards for 2020. Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-tying sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open. US Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares are the doubles No. 1s. Federer, who played only six singles all year, was the singles fans’ favorite for a record-extending 18th straight year, and Nadal received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year straight and fourth overall after winning a 13th French Open crown. Tiafoe. the 22-year-old American, was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his social activity … Edmonton Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland said defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a shoulder injury. Holland added that Klefbom, who had five goals and 29 assists last season, has not decided whether to have surgery … Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland won the first men’s World Cup slalom of the season, improving from eighth position after the opening run to beat Austrians Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz by 0.08 and 0.12 seconds in Alta Badia, Italy.

