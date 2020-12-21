Cam Neely says Bruins need to ‘flesh that out’ with regard to whether Zdeno Chara will be back

“We certainly respect Zdeno and everything he’s done for the organization and what he’s accomplished as a player and both on and off the ice here in Boston,” Neely said via Zoom.

Bruins president Cam Neely said the team wants to take a look at some of the younger left shot defenseman in the organization to see if they’re ready to crack the lineup.

The start of training camp for the Bruins is less than two weeks away, but the issue of whether veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara will be back with the team is still unresolved.

The team and Chara would have to be on the same page as to what his role would be with the team, Neely added.

“There’s a lot of factors in play about what makes sense for us and what make sense for Zdeno,” said Neely.

Here are some of the other topics discussed:

On return dates for David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand after their offseason surgeries:

“It’s hard to put a hard date on those guys. Brad has been on the ice a couple times, which is a good sign. David recently got back into town and will continue his rehab.”

On the possibility of playing at Fenway:

“Unless you can get a certain number of fans in the building, it didn’t seem to make sense financially. It’s a big undertaking to get the system outdoors to play on. We looked at it hard, but it looked like the best course for us was to stick with playing at TD Garden for now.”

On changes at TD Garden when fans start coming in:

“That’s going to be dependent upon the state and city regulations and guidelines.

“I know that the staff here at the Garden has done a lot of work behind the scenes to make it as fan friendly and safe as possible when we are allowed to have fans return to make sure they have gone through all the protocols. The safety is obviously the utmost important for us. A lot of work has been done so when we do get the green light to have fans in the building, everybody should be comfortable coming to watch game being played live.”

On what protocols needed to be addressed:

“Entering the building six feet apart. How to go up escalators six feet apart. Where do the fans sit. Restrooms outfitted for protection.

“Same with ordering concessions. It’s not standing up there ordering in line. It’s ordering online, and then you’re told where to go pick it up. It’s really everything you can think of to help protect the fans once they’re in the building.”

On the Bruins competing in the East with the Capitals, Devils, Flyers, Islanders, Penguins, Rangers and Sabres this season:

“I don’t think it will take long to get those rivalries built up. Obviously there’s history between Boston and the Rangers for years. ... The recent history with Philly that we’ve had in the playoffs will spark some rivalry. Playing these teams that many times, guys will be sick of each other in a hurry.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.