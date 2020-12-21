Cam Newton pens a letter to Patriots fans

Quarterback Cam Newton penned a letter to New England’s fanbase a day after the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention.

Newton acknowledged his and the team’s performance was subpar, and he vowed to improve. He also indicated he is interested in staying in New England beyond this year.

“I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways the one,” Newton wrote. “And the standard has been and always has been set, and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough.