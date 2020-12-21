Cam Newton pens a letter to Patriots fans

Quarterback Cam Newton penned a letter to New England’s fanbase a day after the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention.
Newton acknowledged his and the team’s performance was subpar, and he vowed to improve. He also indicated he is interested in staying in New England beyond this year.
“I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways the one,” Newton wrote. “And the standard has been and always has been set, and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough.
“With that being said, the answer(s) is (are) in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be a part of the solution, including me.
“All things considered, you will not see any ‘finger-pointing’ or ‘excuse-making’ but more accountability being placed on the guys (me) to get the job done. I think I speak for myself and others when I say challenge accepted.”
Newton completed 65.9 percent of his passes, rushed for 11 touchdowns, and threw 10 interceptions in 13 games. Despite Newton’s inconsistency and struggles with the passing game, the coaching staff has stood by him throughout the season.
Newton, who signed a one-year contract, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
