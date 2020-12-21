The Celtics expect Marcus Smart to embrace more of an organizational role this season

He attempted more 3-pointers in the playoffs than Jaylen Brown and just three fewer than Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. And in the pivotal Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat, Smart attempted a game-high 13 3-pointers, including several that may have been deemed questionable as the Celtics were trying to rally.

Smart is not going to change, even after his uneven performance for the Celtics in the NBA Bubble. He shot 39.4 percent in 17 Celtics playoff games, with 62 percent of his attempts being 3-pointers.

As his Celtics career has progressed, as he has become more brash, aggressive and confident, and as he has ascended into a defensive ace and unpredictable shooter, Marcus Smart’s prowess and self-assuredness has also evolved.

Smart is such an impactful defender and one of the vocal leaders, the organization accepts his shortcomings. He has improved as a shooter but not to the level where he should be pushing Tatum, Walker or even Brown for attempts. Yet, he’s unabashed about his ability to shooter, which is admirable and concerning at the same time.

Does Smart need to change? Does he need to become a more selective shooter and better distributor? Those answers are yes. But Celtics coach Brad Stevens stresses that he wants his open shooters to shoot, and Smart is going to capitalize on that gracious approach. In Friday’s preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, Smart attempted five 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the opening quarter.

He made one.

It was a familiar sight for Celtics faithful. Smart takes a handful of perhaps ill-advised 3-pointers to get himself going early in games, but when he misses — which is often — it throws off off the team’s offensive chemistry. Without other players, such as Brown, getting going early, they are forced to use pivotal minutes to get into a rhythm. Countless times this past season, especially in the bubble, Brown was the forgotten man offensively, only relied upon to score when absolutely needed, bailing outthe Celtics in a few games with big fourth quarters.

With Walker out indefinitely, Smart will remain in the starting lineup as he was in the bubble when Gordon Hayward was injured. The Celtics expect Smart to become a more organized floor leader, setting up his teammates in preferred spots for shots. But that plan can be derailed when Smart goes 3-point crazy, such as Friday.

“For me, my shot selection, just really, really focusing more on it,” he said. “If I’m open I’m definitely shooting the ball. My teammates, the coaches staff, you know definitely told me catch and shoot, if you’re open, shoot it. I averaged 4.8 assists in the bubble, one of the highest on the team, and I’m just going to continue to keep making plays for others, and creating for myself, but definitely running the show as a point guard and finding those guys.”

When asked why he decided to place an emphasis on shot selection, Smart said: “Because when I take great shots, I’m a great shooter.”

The major pressing question here is what constitutes a great shot? Is it when Smart is open? Which can happen often if opposing teams prefer he take a shot instead of Tatum, Brown, Walker or even Jeff Teague. Is it when Smart is hot? He saved the Celtics in a handful of games this season with his shooting, including Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors.

But it was apparent when the season ended that Smart needed to make adjustments. He frustrated his teammates with some of his on-court decisions during the Miami series, which led to the locker room blowup after Game 2.

Stevens is hoping that past experience and future growth can lead to a better and more efficient Marcus Smart. He absolutely won’t tell Smart to stop shooting or stop holding his teammates accountable, but he also doesn’t need Smart to thrust himself into being the third offensive option behind Tatum and Brown. That’s not his responsibility.

“We have specific goals for each of our guys and Marcus, in particular,” Stevens said. “He’s got to continue to build off the threat he is and at the same time we need him to organize us and help run us, especially while Kemba is out. So there’s even more of a responsibility to get us organized as a team.

“Now, you can’t lose sleep obviously. Guys are going to have nights where they make shots, don’t make shots. And if they’re wide open, inside-out shots, you have to shoot those. And at the same time, he can get everybody where they need to be. He’s a much-improved shooter, but he’s also an outstanding playmaker. We’ve talked a lot about increasing the efficiency of our team and his ability to make plays for others is a big part of that.”

If you can translate those statements, Stevens wants Smart to shoot when he’s open, but also be more efficient. Pass up the 27-footer off the break for a pass to a cutting Tatum, Brown or Tristan Thompson for an easy 2. Smart needs to make the game easier for his teammates and in turn, the game will become easier for himself.

Smart sometimes makes the game too difficult. He tries too vigorously to show he’s an all-around player, not just an elite defender. He has worked on occasion, but there have been times where Smart’s freelancing has been hurtful.

Smart’s teammates appreciate his grit and determination. They enjoy being on his team, but he has to embrace the critical importance of his new role.

The preseason thumpings the Celtics absorbed from the 76ers and Nets was a prime example of why each and every Celtic will have to be better to compete in the East.

An improved and more reliable Smart will push the Celtics to the next level. But the question still remains is whether he believes that he needs to change or will it be the same ol’ Smarty?

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.