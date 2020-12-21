Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks each have seven players selected to Pro Bowl

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers , Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray .

The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen.

Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.

Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Jan. 31, the players will be celebrated during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast, with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Roster selections were determined by votes of players, coaches and fans.

The other Chiefs are DE Frank Clark, OT Eric Fisher, WR Tyreek Hill, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce and SS Tyrann Mathieu.

Baltimore has OT Orlando Brown, DT Calais Campbell, LS Morgan Cox, CB Marlon Humphrey, LB Matthew Judon, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker.

“After everything that this year has been like, it’s a real blessing to be back in this position again. To still be playing football — and at a high level — and to be voted in by my peers and coaches, it really means a lot. This is an honor I really appreciate as a player,” Brown said.

For Green Bay, the other six representatives are WR Davante Adams, CB Jaire Alexander, OT David Bakhtiari, G Elgton Jenkins, RB Aaron Jones and LB Za’Darius Smith.

Seattle has SS Jamal Adams, special teamer Nick Bellore, FS Quandre Diggs, WR DK Metcalf, LS Tyler Ott and LB Bobby Wagner.

Other notable selections include Titans running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, and highly productive receivers Keenan Allen of the Chargers and Stefon Diggs of the Bills for the AFC’s offense. On defense, linebackers T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh and Darius Leonard of Indianapolis, Miami ball-hawking cornerback Xavien Howard and Cleveland end Myles Garrett made the squad.

For the NFC, such standouts as Arizona wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce made it. So did New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan, Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, San Francisco LB Fred Warner, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and Arizona SS Budda Baker.

Washington rookie DE Chase Young made the NFC squad, as did another 2020 first-round draft pick, Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson.

In all, there were 26 first-time Pro Bowlers.

Five teams have no Pro Bowl players: the Jaguars, Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, and Panthers.

Panthers fire GM Hurney

Marty Hurney is out again as Carolina’s general manager.

The Panthers fired their GM for a second time on Monday after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season.

Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season.

“Marty is a little more traditional and I am probably a little more data-driven and analytical,” Panthers owner David Tepper said Monday in a videoconference call. “I think meshing those two things would be good. A little bit of fresh and refresh would be good. Sometimes you need a change, and it’s that simple.”

The team will immediately begin a search for a new general manager.

The Panthers are the fifth team this season to fire their general manager, joining the Lions, Jaguars, Texans and Falcons.

Tepper said he is looking for “alignment and collaboration” between the team’s next general manager and first-year head coach Matt Rhule, who signed a seven-year, $62 million contract last year to join the Panthers.

Chiefs turn to RB Le’Veon Bell

The Kansas City Chiefs are sure glad they signed Le’Veon Bell midway through this season.

What seemed like a luxury at the time — a two-time All-Pro running back joining the Super Bowl champions to back up a standout rookie — has become an essential addition after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was bent at an awkward angle Sunday in New Orleans and had to be helped to the locker room without putting any weight on his left leg.

The early report is that Edwards-Helaire sustained hip and ankle injuries and will miss the remainder of the regular season, though the Chiefs appear optimistic that he could return in the playoffs. X-rays taken after the game were negative.

Bell is poised to take over the majority of the work in the Kansas City backfield.

He was released by the New York Jets in mid-October and quickly signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, even though he knew carries could be limited. Yet the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers star has slowly taken on more of the load as he becomes more accustomed to the playbook; he carried 15 times for 62 yards against the Saints on Sunday.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earns another start

Jalen Hurts has earned another start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona.

Coach Doug Pederson said Hurts will be behind center for the third straight game when the Eagles (4-9-1) visit Dallas (5-9) Sunday. Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half of a loss at Green Bay on Dec. 6.

Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score against the Cardinals, helping the Eagles rally from a 16-0 deficit to tie it 26-26 late in the third quarter.

Lions fire special teams coordinator

The Detroit Lions fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs a day after falling to 1-2 under interim coach Darrell Bevell and 5-9 overall this season with a 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Former Detroit coach Matt Patricia hired Coombs in January after he worked with the Cincinnati Bengals for 10 seasons. The Lions fired Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last month.

Detroit has struggled this season, but it has been relatively strong on special teams under the 34-year-old Coombs.

The unit did come up short Sunday in the loss to Tennessee on a fake punt on fourth-and-4 at the Detroit 31. C.J. Moore took the direct snap and was stopped a yard shy of the marker by the Titans.