For the first time in 20 years, the Patriots will play in meaningless games to end the season

Next week’s game against the Bills will mark the first “meaningless” game — a contest where the Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention before they took the field — for the franchise since November 2000.

The Patriots’ loss to Miami wasn’t altogether surprising, but with the 22-12 defeat, New England’s official elimination from the playoff picture closes a chapter on one of the more remarkable runs in NFL history.

The last two times the Patriots didn’t make the playoffs — 2002 and 2008 — they were still in the mix entering the regular-season finale, only to be eliminated by the end of the day.

In 2000, elimination day came on Thanksgiving after a 34-9 loss to the Lions. (If you believe in the Circle of Life, that afternoon was Tom Brady’s first game as a pro, working in relief of Drew Bledsoe.) Since the start of the 2001 season, every regular-season game the Patriots have played — 318 in all, including Sunday — has had long-term ramifications. There was no such thing as playing out the string. No “Wait Til Next Year.” No looking ahead to the draft.

The run is over.

“We got to keep fighting, because that’s what you want to be as a man,” said Devin McCourty, who will be at home for the playoffs for the first time in his career, after Sunday’s loss. “We’ve got a lot of stand up guys in this locker room. It’s not normal around here, but we’re not doing something that’s never been done in the NFL. Every year some teams don’t make the playoffs. I think as a team, as an individual, you’ve got to keep playing because you can’t take this for granted.”

In the moment, it’s just another streak that’s coming to an end for a franchise that is seeing a lot of streaks conclude this season. This will be the first year with no divisional title since 2008. Ditto a playoff berth.

Maybe as time passes, perspective will allow fans to see how extraordinary the accomplishment was.

While there have been plenty of dynasties in the NFL, only two other franchises can boast of coming anywhere near New England’s recently concluded accomplishment:

• Dallas: From 1966 to 1983, a run of 18 seasons, the Cowboys played one similarly meaningless game. That came at the end of the 1974 campaign, when the Cowboys (who finished 8-6) were eliminated from the playoffs the week before their regular-season finale.

• San Francisco: The 49ers played one “meaningless” regular-season game between 1983 and 1998, a span of 16 seasons. That came in 1991, the only team that came up short of the postseason in that time. They finished 10-6, but were eliminated from playoff contention prior to the regular-season finale.

The only team on an active streak that might come close? The Chiefs. They’re on an eight-year run: Kansas City made the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons, and the only year it didn’t was 2014, when it was eliminated after its regular-season finale.

But if the Chiefs want to match the Patriots, they still have a long way to go. Since the start of 2013 running through the end of the 2020 season, that would mark 128 regular-season games with something on the line. Impressive, yes, but still less than halfway to New England’s mark.

So now what? Well, there are still two games left. Next week’s game against the Bills will have something on the line. Players still have financial incentives to hit, and a few of them — including punter Jake Bailey — can put an exclamation point on very good individual years with two more standout performances. Playing the role of spoiler for a Buffalo team that has a shot at the No. 2 seed would be a good consolation prize. And it’s always fun taking the Jets apart piece by piece.

“That’s all we got left,” said McCourty. “We’ll get a chance next week to play a team that’s riding high, has wrapped up the division, and it’ll be ‘how can we spoil their season, spoil what they have going?’ The next week, we’ll try to get a win against the Jets. It’s no moral victory, just how can we win these last two games.”

With no playoff spot to shoot for, there are questions to consider: After Sunday’s injury, is it time to shut down Stephon Gilmore? Does it make sense to bring Julian Edelman back for two meaningless games? And have we arrived at a point where it’s time to flip the keys to Jarrett Stidham and see what he might be capable of?

The day after winning Super Bowl LI, Bill Belichick said this was all great, but time was wasting.

“As of today — and as great as today feels — and as great as today is — in all honesty, we’re five weeks behind on the 2017 season,” he said.

His larger point? In the past, the Patriots haven’t had the luxury of having some extra time to consider larger organizational questions. Now, with some more offseason lead time, these are the sorts of things they can focus on.

The idea of playing out the string is going to take some getting used to. The last two decades in New England, December football served as the opening act for a show that played out on a bigger stage in January and (hopefully) February.

Now, the last two games will theoretically serve as a set-up for next season and beyond. And the decisions Belichick and the Patriots make over these next two weeks will serve as a prelude to the offseason — and 2021.

