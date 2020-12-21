Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore suffers partially torn quad, will undergo surgery, per report

The reigning defensive player of the year will undergo surgery on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was diagnosed with a partially torn quadriceps muscle, according to the NFL Network.

Stephon Gilmore is helped off the field on Sunday.

Gilmore injured his leg at the end of the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

He crumbled to the field after trying to plant his left leg while covering receiver Mack Hollins, and immediately grabbed his knee and remained on the ground. The non-contact injury occurred away from the play, a 14-yard reception to receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

After being helped off the field, putting little pressure on his leg, Gilmore, with the assistance of two staffers, walked gingerly to the locker room.

“To have him go down today was a big loss for our defense,” said cornerback J.C. Jackson after the game. “He’s a key factor.”

The NFL Network reported on Sunday evening that the injury was less severe than the team previously thought.

Gilmore will likely miss the rest of the Patriots’ season.

