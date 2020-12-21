Reeling Steelers stunned by Bengals, lose third straight after 11 consecutive wins

Cincinnati (3-10-1) snapped a streak of 11 straight losses to Pittsburgh in most unlikely fashion, with Ryan Finley at quarterback. The second-year player, making his first start in place of injured No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, completed seven passes for 89 yards, but his 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter all but sealed it for the Bengals.

The Bengals led, 17-0, at halftime and survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 consecutive wins to start the season. Pittsburgh didn’t get a first down until more than halfway through the second quarter.

CINCINNATI — Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17, Monday night.

It was the second huge upset of this NFL weekend. Pittsburgh was a 14-point favorite, and the Rams were favored by 17 before losing to the previously winless Jets Sunday. It was the first time since the 1970s that two teams favored by 14 points or more lost on the same weekend.

Three weeks ago, the Steelers (11-3) were on track for the top overall seed in the AFC, but now they could end up a wild card. Pittsburgh has tough matchups against Indianapolis (10-4) and Cleveland (10-4), which trails the Steelers by one game in the AFC North.

The Steelers rallied to 17-10 in the second half before Finley ran untouched around the left side for a 23-yard touchdown with 11:21 left in the game to push the lead back to 14.

Pittsburgh scored again on a plunge by Bennie Snell after getting a pass-interference call in the end zone on fourth and 4 from the Cincinnati 12.

The Steelers got the ball back with 2:17 left at their 24 but four incomplete passes by Ben Roethlisberger all but finished it. Austin Seibert kicked a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds left for the final margin.