Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, and are working on adding more key players for next season

New England Revolution coach and sporting director Bruce Arena is working quickly to reinforce his team for next season, and on Monday the team finalized the signing of Colombian left back Christian Mafla and is working on further additions, according to team sources.

Mafla, 27, played 11 games for Atletico Nacional last season, missing time with a broken collarbone. Mafla, born in Palmira, was a member of the Colombia national team that reached the semifinals of the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

At Nacional, Mafla played for Juan Carlos Osorio, a former Southern Connecticut State star who succeeded Arena as New York Red Bulls coach in 2007 and guided Mexico in the 2018 World Cup. Mafla competed for Atletico Bucamaranga in Colombia and Sud Americana in Uruguay.