Patriots Stephon Gilmore, Matthew Slater, Jake Bailey named to the Pro Bowl team

Three Patriots were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl Monday evening.
Punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and special teams captain Matthew Slater all were selected for the annual All-Star game, which will be held as a week-long virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The honor is a first for Bailey, who leads the league with a net average of 46.1 yards per punt. Bailey, drafted in the fifth round in 2019, also leads the AFC with 24 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He is the second punter in franchise history to be voted to a Pro Bowl, joining Rich Camarillo (1983).
Gilmore is headed to his fourth career Pro Bowl, his third with the Patriots. Gilmore missed three games with a knee injury this season, and will now miss the remainder of the year with a partially torn quad, according to the NFL Network. He finished the year with one interception, one forced fumble, and 37 tackles.
Slater notched his ninth Pro Bowl nod, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. He is now tied with John Hannah for second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind only Tom Brady (14). Slater has five special teams tackles this season.
