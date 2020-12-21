Patriots Stephon Gilmore, Matthew Slater, Jake Bailey named to the Pro Bowl team

Three Patriots were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl Monday evening.

Punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and special teams captain Matthew Slater all were selected for the annual All-Star game, which will be held as a week-long virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The honor is a first for Bailey, who leads the league with a net average of 46.1 yards per punt. Bailey, drafted in the fifth round in 2019, also leads the AFC with 24 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He is the second punter in franchise history to be voted to a Pro Bowl, joining Rich Camarillo (1983).