When the Celtics came calling with an opportunity to coach, Evan Turner saw it as a “no-brainer”

No one in the Celtics organization faulted Turner, who agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract with the Blazers in 2016. But that big deal brought back big expectations, and it never quite worked out, with Turner starting 54 games over three seasons before being traded to the Hawks.

Turner, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 draft, had not lived up to the hype that comes from such a lofty position during his time with the 76ers and Pacers. In Boston, though, expectations had been reset, and Turner became a trusted and essential part of the Celtics’ rebuild. Then, he left.

So as Turner sought opportunities as either a free agent or a coach this offseason, he thought back to the place he was most recently happiest.

“One thing, I trust the hell out of Brad [Stevens],” he said Monday. “When it came to trusting and leaving things up in the air with basketball, I left [last time] and my last situation wasn’t ideal. Trusting Brad to guide me and learn from him, it was an easy situation and transition. I thought it was the best situation for me. That’s what I was looking forward to. He’s given me space to learn and the comfort level to learn.”

Turner recently joined the Celtics as an assistant coach. He replaced Kara Lawson, who became the head coach of the Duke women’s basketball team last summer.

“When the Celtics came with the opportunity, I thought that was the best possibility for me,” Turner said. “It’s a super-duper internship in a city I like a lot, I love, and to learn under Brad was just a no-brainer, obviously.”

Turner will work primarily in player development. Jerome Allen, who retired in 1997, is the only other member of Boston’s staff with NBA playing experience. Turner played for the Hawks last season and is just 32 years old.

“We have a coach who understands the players even more because he was a player himself not too long ago,” said Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who was Turner’s Boston teammate for two years. “To have that voice in the locker room where tensions are going to be high . . . to have a guy like that who understands it and knows the right time to bring it is something that’s going to be important.”

Turner said it’s already clear Boston’s young players want to become great and are willing to learn. Now, he just wants to gain their full respect so their relationships can blossom.

“I’m not looking at it as like I’m a coach or whatever,” he said. “I’m a human, they’re humans, and you try to find the right type of ground to get through to them.”

Search is on

With Kemba Walker sidelined because of left knee soreness and Gordon Hayward now in Charlotte, the Celtics will be looking for playmakers to keep them afloat in the short term.

Although Jayson Tatum is Boston’s most potent scorer, the attention he draws from defenses will put him in position to make plays as a distributor, too, and he’s quite capable. After averaging three assists per game last regular season, he dished out five per contest in the playoffs.

“I think you saw in the bubble that his passing was big-time,” Stevens said. “He was putting the ball on the money, he was making the right read quickly, and he draws a lot of attention so guys around him have to be ready but he’s got the vision to do that. He’s going to draw the attention where he’s going to have to do that and I think part of his continued growth is all the great players can kill you in a variety of ways. Making the right read on a pass is a big part of that.”

Two-way tandem

Point guard Tremont Waters and center Tacko Fall signed two-way contracts with the Celtics for the second year in a row. Typically, those deals keep the players with their franchise’s G League affiliate for the majority of the season and allow them to be called up to the NBA for up to 45 days.

But the Maine Red Claws are not expected to play this year, and the NBA adjusted its rules to make two-way players eligible for up to 50 regular season games. It is a chance for Waters to gain good experience at practices, but playing time in actual games will likely be at a premium.

“There’s obviously no season, but for us to be able to compete against these high-level guys, be up here and play with the Celtics and actually be around them every day is just going to help us sharpen our tools, keep every tool in our tool bag tight, and just to be able to get better every day,” Waters said. “But it’s definitely a great opportunity to be able to be up here full time and not have to go there to Maine.”

Thompson participates

Celtics center Tristan Thompson, who is still working his way back after dealing with hamstring soreness, took part in Monday’s practice. It is unclear if he will be available to face the Bucks on Wednesday night, but Stevens said he will have a minutes restriction whenever he returns.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.