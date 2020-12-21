A brazen police shooting caught on video sparks anger in the Philippines

In the video, Nuezca, off duty and in civilian clothes, can be seen confronting the Gregorios about their use of a boga, a homemade noisemaker constructed from PVC piping that is traditionally played at Christmastime. But tensions quickly escalated into a fight that included Nuezca’s daughter.

Officials said the shooting was the result of a dispute between the officer, Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, and his neighbors, Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son, Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, in the northern province of Tarlac.

MANILA — A video of a police officer shooting a woman and her adult son at close range Sunday has spread rapidly across social media in the Philippines, provoking a wave of outrage directed at the government and a police force that many say acts with impunity.

After a heated exchange of words between the daughter and Sonya Gregorio, the policeman is heard in the video telling Gregorio and her son: “I will finish you now.” The officer is then seen raising his handgun and shooting Frank Gregorio and his mother each in the head at point-blank range.

The video quickly circulated on messaging apps, social media, and in the local news media, and prompted two hashtags on Twitter, #StopTheKillingPH and #PulisAngTerorista, or “the police are terrorists.”

The shootings are the latest in a series of killings involving the Philippines National Police, which is currently the focus of an international investigation. The International Criminal Court said last week it believed that there was evidence to support claims that authorities had committed crimes against humanity as part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs in the Philippines.

Edre Olalia, who heads the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, which tracks the killings, blamed Duterte’s government for the gruesome incident.

“When those who swear to execute the laws, goad and inspire law enforcers with guarantees of impunity and even a pat on the back, you create monsters in our midst ready to go berserk anytime, anywhere for a variety of reasons and circumstances,” he said.

Duterte has often encouraged police to kill criminals and has promised to protect them as long as he remains in office.

“Be alert and be wise,” he told officers this month. “You know, just a little mistake on their part, shoot them,” he said, referring to possible suspects.

Human rights activists said that Sunday’s shootings were the result of the president’s violent rhetoric and his vocal support for the police and promises of protection.

“Many members of the Philippine police are simply out of control,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

“As with many incidents of recent police violence, the killing by Nuezca of Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank was brazen and underscores the impunity that prevails in the Philippines,” he said. “It took place in the context of an enabling environment for police violence that President Duterte himself has encouraged.”

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año condemned the killings and stressed that they were isolated incidents that should not reflect on the Philippine National Police.

“While there are unfortunate incidents like this, the vast majority of our PNP personnel perform their sworn duties everyday with honor and integrity to protect and serve the people,” he said in a statement. “The sin of Nuezca is not the sin of the entire Philippine National Police.”

Nuezca surrendered to police late Sunday and has been taken into custody. An investigation was underway.