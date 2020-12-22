Catch these online classical concerts before year’s end

In normal times, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is a quiet stretch for the Boston classical music scene, when musicians can take a well-deserved rest after frenzied weeks of performing Christmas cantatas, church gigs, and other seasonal programs. But this year, the Internet offers more than enough enticing virtual performances to keep the music playing well into 2021. Here’s a selection by groups based in New England and beyond.

It was going to take more than a pandemic to stop Boston’s own Handel and Haydn Society from carrying on its yearly blockbuster performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” a tradition now 167 years running. “Handel’s ‘Messiah’ for Our Time,” featuring Act I and the “Hallelujah” Chorus, was filmed last month at GBH over three days in two studios. Boston Baroque is out with the full monty, compiled from performances in past years (available through Dec. 31). On Dec. 23, Eureka Ensemble streams “El Mesias,” an abridged Act I + “Hallelujah” in Spanish. Also worth a watch is Against the Grain Theatre’s “Messiah/Complex,” a Canadian cross-cultural “Messiah” like no other, featuring four choirs, 12 soloists, and six languages including Arabic, Southern Tutchone, and Inuktitut (available through Jan. 7). www.handelandhaydn.org; https://baroque.boston/; eurekaensemble.org; atgtheatre.com

VOCAL MUSIC

Lorelei Ensemble recorded "Wondrous Love" at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center. Courtesy Lorelei Ensemble (Custom credit)

Lorelei Ensemble offers a century-spanning tapestry of music for the season, recorded at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center (available till Jan. 1). Subscribers to Skylark Vocal Ensemble’s Skylark+ series can enjoy a concert of carols as well as a grab bag of cleverly themed programs from weeks past. Boston Lyric Opera has “A Winter’s Evening,” featuring soprano Gabriella Reyes with a blend of arias, Spanish folk songs, and holiday tunes, filmed at Ipswich’s Crane Estate (available through Jan. 10). www.loreleiensemble.com; www.skylarkensemble.org; www.blo.org

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Boston Landmarks Orchestra performed this week at GBH’s Fraser Performance Studio. Courtesy of Boston Landmarks Orchestra (Custom credit)

With a chamber ensemble of 10, Boston Landmarks Orchestra and director Christopher Wilkins present a program of holiday and wintery music at GBH’s Fraser Performance Studio. Tired of sleigh bells jingling yet? Contemporary music behemoth Bang on a Can is making all four online marathon concerts from this year available to stream for free between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1. www.landmarksorchestra.org; www.bangonacan.org

