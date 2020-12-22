Character studies: TV commercials offer roles to remember

Take the endearingly nerdy (but maybe not?) Jamie from Progressive Insurance. Jamie just cracks me up. If I’m in another room when a Progressive ad featuring him comes on, I’ll race in to see it. On a couple of occasions, I have actually heard myself saying to my wife, in a fretful tone: “They really oughta showcase Jamie more.”

Some of my favorite television characters, and I suspect some of yours, are not on TV shows at all, but rather on commercials.

Yeah, I clearly need help, or to get a life, or something.

But here’s my point: By dint of their hour-after-hour ubiquity, the figures in these 30-second vignettes are among TV’s most recognizable characters, more familiar to us than many of those on even the most popular scripted sitcoms and dramas. This is especially so on today’s balkanized TV landscape, when the audience is fragmented among dozens of different channels and viewers have way too many competing story lines to keep track of.

Granted, for the actors and actresses in TV ads, this is a secondary (if sometimes lucrative) tier of stardom. Without looking it up, I wouldn’t have known who plays Jamie (Jim Cashman) or Flo, the wonderful majordomo of the Progressive commercials (Stephanie Courtney).

But gifted comic actors like these are crucial to the success of the handful of commercials that manage to stand out each year on TV, rising above the usual legion of stinkers and yawners (get thee gone, Geico Gecko). Cleverly written and performed commercials can make a connection with viewers, especially if they hit upon a recognizable theme.

That’s the case with a new Progressive character, Dr. Rick. (I have no idea whether Progressive is any good in the insurance game, but the company’s ad agency sure has the Midas touch when it comes to creating funny commercials.)

An imperturbable life coach, Dr. Rick (Bill Glass) offers patient but firm guidance to new homeowners who have “turned into their parents.” During a group outing to a hardware store, when he finds one member of the group recommending a particular kind of grout brush to a customer, Dr. Rick gently asks him if the customer had asked for help. The guy sheepishly acknowledges he hadn’t.

Later, when a young guy with blue dyed hair walks by, the two middle-aged men with Dr. Rick are positively vibrating with the need to say something. “We all see it,” Dr. Rick says in a tone of calm restraint. “We all see it.” One of them is unable to prevent himself from blurting out “He has blue hair!” The other guy chimes in: “Blue!”

I laugh every time I see this ad. Bottom line: If given a choice between a network that aired nothing but commercials and one that aired nothing but “reality” TV shows, I would choose all-commercials TV every time. It wouldn’t even be close.

