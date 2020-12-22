The finest sushi is now available to go. How does the experience travel?

During the pandemic, omakase has come home. This most intimate of dining experiences — where a chef presents the meal bite by bite with explanations of what you are eating, where it comes from, how it is prepared, and why — is now, like so many things, remote. On the one hand, you can eat the very best fish in the comfort of your own home, wearing your fuzzy slippers while your dog, filled with longing, attempts to make eye contact. On the other, the relational aspect of the experience is . . . not gone, but vastly changed. Sushi bars, like all restaurants, are shifting to meet the challenges of doing business in this moment.

The food before me is beautiful, a polychromatic palette of fish on rice. There is kanpachi, or amberjack, its blush gradations broken up by a dab of yuzu kosho, the Japanese citrus-chile paste. There is fresh, sweet Hokkaido scallop draped languorously over the vinegared grains, topped with orange sea urchin. Toro, cut from the fatty belly of the tuna, is the pale marbled pink of a good steak. This is sushi omakase, where the chef decides what to put before the customer; in this case, that chef is Momi Nonmi ’s Chris Chung, who like many of the city’s sushi specialists spent time at Ken Oringer’s Uni, then struck out on his own. I followed him first to sushi bar-French bistro hybrid Aka Bistro in Lincoln, then to his current Cambridge spot, a high-end izakaya that opened three years ago. This is the first time my miso soup has come with instructions: “Please prop open the lid and microwave it for 1 minute.”

Omakase at Momi Nonmi. Courtesy of Momi Nonmi (Custom credit)

Before, you’d show up at the sushi bar, precisely the kind of small, face-to-face dining space many are avoiding. There was a sense of ceremony, maybe a greeting in Japanese — “Irasshaimase!” — maybe a steaming towel to wipe the hands and shift the mind-set. Now the experience is likely to begin with a visit to Instagram, an online form, possibly a follow-up phone call. It’s less theater, more real life — a look backstage, as it were, into the workings of the business.

At Momi Nonmi, Chung posts Google forms with his current offerings. Right now, there are various sushi omakase options, as well as a version that also includes some of the small plates Momi Nonmi usually serves. And for the holidays, he is offering a special Grand Slam omakase replete with luxury ingredients like truffles, caviar, and Wagyu beef. “Since March, I’ve had seven days off. I’ve been working every day, and I’m planning to open Christmas and New Year,” he says. “This year is different. Customers want something special.”

Other restaurants are doing the same. For instance, Cafe Sushi’s offerings include a Christmas Eve “Platter of the Seven Fishes,” a play on the traditional Italian feast, and a New Year’s Day osechi bento featuring traditional holiday foods. At Umami Omakase, the two-person holiday omakase incorporates the likes of langoustines, foie gras, toro, and more. “For holiday meals, we can get something interesting and special,” says chef-owner Gary Lei, another Uni alum. “From Japan, all the ingredients are hard to get and more expensive.”

Mini omakase at Umami Omakase in Cambridge. Courtesy of Umami Omakase (Custom credit)

Sushi bars occupy a unique space in the COVID restaurant scene. Fine dining is currently suffering, and many are part of that sector: Omakase often costs more than $100 per person, and can be several times that. But sushi is also food Americans are accustomed to thinking of as takeout, thanks to the popularity of supermarket offerings. This is in keeping with its origins in Japan, says Eric C. Rath, author of “Oishii: The History of Sushi,” due out in April. It was originally a street food, eaten standing up. “This has always been a part of the history of sushi,” he says. “The high-end aspect we might think of as traditional, that’s only one part of it as compared with sushi’s plebeian past.”

With bare-bones staffing, platters and chef’s choice entree combinations are easier for restaurants to handle right now. “We realized we need to put things into little packages,” says Cafe Sushi’s Seizi Imura. “We tried a la carte nigiri, and it was really difficult to manage in terms of orders and keeping track of everything.” The restaurant — in Cambridge, where many of my favorite sushi bars are located — decided to offer set sushi and sashimi meals, along with platters and bento boxes. “One place you can still order a la carte is the rolls. It seems as though people want to continue to do that, mix and match and pick their favorites,” Imura says.

At Cafe Sushi, a $100 platter one weekend features two little bamboo boats filled with thick slices of salmon sashimi, sprinkled with corn and plump roe; a “lobster roll” maki; and a wide arc of nigiri. It makes an ordinary Saturday night into an occasion, feeding two amply. It’s also nice to have the option of a chicken teriyaki bento to please particular children. A sake flight is a learning opportunity, allowing the customer to try three different varieties. Pickup is easy: Orders are set on shelves outside the restaurant; I just pull up, dash out, and grab, then I’m on my way.

New Year's Day osechi bento at Cafe Sushi. Courtesy of Cafe Sushi (Custom credit)

The price differential between grocery stores and specialty sushi bars can be a sticking point for consumers, particularly when both products are now takeout. “We can’t charge the customer too much for to-go sushi, because everybody has to-go sushi,” says Lei of Umami Omakase, which opened last October.

His current takeout menu has expanded somewhat, but the mainstay is still the omakase Umami has always focused on. I recently order a mini omakase ($69), with nine pieces of topped nigiri and a roll, along with a shokado bento ($59) containing sashimi and more. The doorside pickup is seamless; I can see Lei standing inside, next to his deserted sushi bar. When I open my takeout containers to find the painstakingly crafted meals within — the glistening fish, the precise rows of fish eggs atop the maki, the square of omelet emblazoned with the restaurant’s insignia — it takes my breath away for a moment. The food looks and tastes like art. There’s a serious sake list to match, but I skip it and head straight for a canned peach sake jelly shot. What can I say. It’s Saturday night.

The last time I ate at Uni, in Back Bay’s Eliot Hotel, it was my birthday and we sat at the bar, savoring elegantly composed plates of sashimi. Now I’m eating a 12-piece nigiri sushi omakase ($75) out of a white cardboard box, which all things considered seems rather elegant itself. Inside the lid, there’s a pasted menu of the contents, from sea bream with yuzu-miso dressing to smoked salmon roe with drawn butter to eel with mushroom crema and foie gras kabayaki. It feels very much like Uni, at home, down to the cocktail: a to-go potion combining mezcal, Campari, and persimmon.

Nigiri sushi omakase from Uni. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

But it may be Momi Nonmi’s premium sushi omakase (18 pieces of nigiri for $98) that best captures the spirit of the meal. Chung manages to make the experience truly personal, against all odds. The Google form is just the beginning. There are follow-up texts about sake options, and a call to check in and handle payment. “I do miss the personal contact, but I try as much as I can to provide service to the customer,” he says. “I want to collect as much information as possible and make them feel really happy when they open the boxes.” When I show up to get my order, he is alone in the restaurant he is essentially running as a one-man show, doing two seatings each night, one table at a time, and otherwise focusing on takeout. The sushi comes with a paper diagram that shows what fish is included. When I sit down at my kitchen table to eat, the chef isn’t in front of me, but the care that went into making this meal is more palpable than ever.

