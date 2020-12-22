In a bad year, some wins for consumers

This year, The Fine Print column, which I helm, recovered at least $210,000 for consumers — more than double the result in 2019.

It’s traditional as the year draws to a close — perhaps most especially a horrible one like 2020 — to take stock and tally up the wins and losses. In a year that saw far too many of the latter, permit me to weigh in with a bit of better news.

The refunds represented a wide variety of consumer complaints, from a widow denied the full amount of her pension to a Tufts Health Plan member billed $6,200 for rabies care that should have been free.

And, as expected, many of the complaints were unique to this year: canceled weddings and vacations, paying a cable fee for live sports when there was none.

Michaela Picco and James Barnes, who last spring canceled their long-planned wedding at Alden Castle in Brookline because of restrictions imposed by the state, were denied a refund of their $19,500 deposit.

Lou and Ellen Marino canceled their Nantucket rental for a family gathering because of health considerations but were denied a refund of their $8,100 deposit.

The family of Liam Ryan, a UMass Amherst student, questioned why Ryan was being charged $1,425 for taking a required online writing class when all his classes were online.

And Deb Arch, who volunteered to helped organize her 50th Lexington High School class reunion on a luncheon cruise of Boston Harbor. She almost got stuck for nearly $5,000 when she canceled with Hornblower Cruises and Events on behalf of her classmates.

All of them received full refunds after their cases were highlighted in The Fine Print.

A dozen columns adopted a question-and-answer format to wade into the COVID-19 pandemic with explanations on everything from how to deal with the bills piling up at home to how to avoid being scammed.

And a handful of columns focused on the plights of folks like Tony Tiro and Robert Green, who lost their jobs due to the pandemic but needed help navigating a balky, overwhelmed, and often unresponsive state unemployment system.

There was also a case that focused on an issue at the core of the national conversation in 2020: racial injustice, more specifically in this instance, racial profiling.

Marilyn Mathieu, her partner, and their two young sons had come to Boston last summer for an inspiring visit to the Harvard campus. But when she got home to New Jersey, Mathieu, a social worker, discovered that the hotel where the family had stayed one night, Cambria in South Boston, had charged her $250 as a penalty because, it said, the hotel staff had found “evidence” of someone smoking in the bathroom.

Mathieu said she believed her Black family had been racially profiled, based on the hotel’s swift determination of their guilt and unwillingness to consider their denials.

The hotel chain eventually called her to apologize, provide a $250 refund, and offer a gift certificate for a future stay.

Then there was the creepy case of John Downie, who awoke one morning to discover that a bat had gotten into his bedroom and brushed against his face while he slept.

Downie followed standard protocols and the advice of his insurer, Tufts Health Plan, to get vaccines for his three family members to prevent rabies, a deadly virus, along with a shot of immunoglobulin to boost their immune systems.

Preventive care is supposed to come at no charge, so Downie was shocked by the $6,200 bill he later received. Tufts Health Plan insisted that while the vaccines were preventive, the immunoglobulin, at a cost of several thousands of dollars, was not.

Downie persisted in several rounds of appeals before the insurer agreed to cover the cost and permanently reclassify immunoglobulin as a no-charge preventive treatment for all patients.

Maybe the most memorable person I met this year was Clarence Butler, who had been strung along by Best Buy for almost two months with broken promises of delivery of a $1,500 gas range and stove.

Prodded by me, Best Buy refunded Butler’s money, apologized, and offered him a $250 gift card. But Butler, 79, a retired college dean and Episcopal priest with a keen sense of propriety, said he rejected the gift card because he will never do business with Best Buy again.

The largest recovery of the year — $120,000, by my estimate — was based on a tip from the Pension Action Center at the University of Massachusetts Boston, a free legal clinic that helps people find and get pension benefits they are owed.

The column centered on Darlene Lamusta, whose husband, Mark, 61, died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2018. Her loss was compounded by the machinists union, which wrongly cut $400 a month from Darlene’s survivors pension.

It was the union’s own missed deadline for filing paperwork that was to blame for the lower pension amount. But Darlene refused to give up, and the machinists relented after I got involved.

Then there was the case of Anne Pride, who complained that Comcast was still charging her $8.75 a month for broadcasts of major league sports when games had been suspended due to the coronavirus.

In October, Comcast announced a refund. But instead of giving back to its 2 million customers in Massachusetts the full amount it charged when there were no live sports broadcasts in April, May, and June ($26.25 per customer), Comcast lowballed it: $4.55 per customer.

That seems at least a partial victory for consumers. But then a reader pointed out recently that Comcast is now raising its monthly regional sports fee, effective Dec. 20, to $10.75.

I heard from well over 500 consumers in 2020 seeking redress for what they said was shabby, callous, or unresponsive treatment by businesses or government agencies. And while I could not look into all of them, I think The Fine Print helped make a very difficult year a little more bearable for those I could help.

I look forward to better days and to hearing from you in 2021.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.