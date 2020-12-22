fb-pixel Skip to main content

Legal Sea Foods announces sale of restaurants to Boston-based hospitality group

By Anissa Gardizy Globe Correspondent,Updated December 22, 2020, 1 hour ago
Legal Sea Foods flagship location at Liberty Wharf.
Legal Sea Foods flagship location at Liberty Wharf.Jessey Dearing for The Boston Globe/file

It’s official: Legal Sea Foods has a new owner.

Roger Berkowitz, chief executive of the Boston seafood institution, announced Tuesday that the company his father started with a fish market in 1950 will transfer more than 25 Legal Sea Foods restaurants to PPX Hospitality Group.

PPX, in addition to owning Smith & Wollensky steakhouses and three Boston-area Strega restaurants, will now operate all Legal Sea Foods restaurants, including airport locations.

Berkowitz, meanwhile, will “retain exclusive ownership rights of the Legal Sea Foods name in channels outside of restaurant operations such as e-commerce and retail.” Financial terms of the deal, which takes effect immediately, where not disclosed.

This story will be updated.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.