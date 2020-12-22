Legal Sea Foods announces sale of restaurants to Boston-based hospitality group

Roger Berkowitz, chief executive of the Boston seafood institution, announced Tuesday that the company his father started with a fish market in 1950 will transfer more than 25 Legal Sea Foods restaurants to PPX Hospitality Group.

It’s official: Legal Sea Foods has a new owner.

PPX, in addition to owning Smith & Wollensky steakhouses and three Boston-area Strega restaurants, will now operate all Legal Sea Foods restaurants, including airport locations.

Berkowitz, meanwhile, will “retain exclusive ownership rights of the Legal Sea Foods name in channels outside of restaurant operations such as e-commerce and retail.” Financial terms of the deal, which takes effect immediately, where not disclosed.

This story will be updated.

