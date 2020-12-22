New lease deal values Seaport’s Innovation and Design Building at $710m

An arm of development giant Related Cos. will take a 50 percent stake in the Innovation and Design Building, a vast complex on the far edge of the Seaport that is rapidly becoming a hub for creative office space. The joint venture with Jamestown — another national developer that operates the city-owned building under a long-term lease with the Boston Planning & Development Agency — values the 1.4 million-square-foot complex at $710 million, according to someone who is familiar with the deal.

The value of one of the biggest buildings in the Seaport District has skyrocketed, with a new investor planning more upgrades to a space that already has undergone about $200 million in renovations.

That’s a significant premium from the $120 million Jamestown spent to acquire the lease in 2013. Since then, the developer has pumped about $200 million into renovations, gradually converting the century-old Army supply depot from drafty industrial space at relatively low rent into a high-end office destination that’s home to tenants including life science firm Gingko Bioworks, architecture firm Elkus Manfredi, and the corporate headquarters of Reebok.

The BPDA ― the building’s owner ― has approved the deal, which is expected to close this week. Under the terms of its lease, the agency will collect about $12 million in a one-time payment from Jamestown. A spokeswoman said that money will go towards about $200 million worth of capital improvements planned for the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Industrial Park, where the IDB is located.

Jamestown and Related — whose Related Beal subsidiary is behind a number of major projects in Boston — plan to renovate another 250,000 square feet of the building into state-of-the-art office and life science space. Work on that will start in 2021.

It’s one of several formerly industrial buildings on the outer edge of the Seaport that are being remade to lure life science and tech tenants. Just last week, the BPDA approved plans for a 10-story, 380,000-square-foot building on Harbor Street nearby, and earlier this month development firm The Davis Cos. filed plans to add four stories to 88 Black Falcon Ave., on a pier just east of the IDB. The added space will be designed for labs.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.