New Legal Sea Foods owner vows not to mess with the clam chowder

PPX Hospitality Brands said Tuesday that it wrapped up its acquisition of Legal Sea Foods, the popular fish restaurant chain that had been run by the Berkowitz family since George Berkowitz opened the first location in Cambridge in 1968. Also in PPX’s fledgling restaurant portfolio: steakhouse chain Smith & Wollensky and three Strega Italiano eateries.

First they bought the turf, now they own the surf.

Roger Berkowitz, George’s son and chief executive of Boston-based Legal, said in an interview last week that the company’s independence had become tenuous with revenue at a fraction of pre-crisis levels. A review of options — which also included borrowing or bringing in an investment partner — led to the deal with Medford-based PPX.

Berkowitz said he didn’t receive a big upfront payment but instead would get payouts based on the restaurants’ future profits. He’s holding on to the rights to use the Legal name for his online food business, which sells lobster, shrimp, chowder, and other dishes, as well as for other retail channels. PPX will own the rights for the restaurants.

“We’re supportive of his new venture,” Oliver Munday, PPX’s chief executive, said in an interview. “And Roger will help on our side of the business.”

Munday declined to offer specifics about PPX’s plans for Legal, which before the coronavirus forced the shutdown of indoor dining had 33 restaurants with 3,500 employees and more than $200 million in annual revenue.

As of last week, Berkowitz had reopened 18 locations, permanently closed six, and was considering what to do with the rest. The company had 860 active employees, which PPX said would be asked to stay on, and about 700 on furlough.

Munday suggested PPX might give up more Legal locations while expanding elsewhere, and would preserve the focus on top-quality fish and service that helped make Legal a local institution. While some operational changes are inevitable, “We won’t be messing around with the clam chowder,” he said.

PPX is owned by Danu Partners, an investment firm that bought most of Boston-based Smith & Wollensky’s locations in 2016 after taking over the London franchise. In January, the Dublin-based firm formed PPX as a holding company and acquired the Strega restaurants in Boston and Woburn and five cafe bars from Nick Varano.

Munday said PPX’s game plan is to buy well-known local restaurant groups and use Danu’s financial muscle to expand them on its own or through franchising.

“We see wonderful opportunities with legacy brands,” he said. “We understand that legacy brands over the long term do very well. And we also know that we will come through this pandemic. . . . Legal is a Boston, a New England, institution, as is Roger. It’s a very attractive proposition.”

Munday said Danu bought Smith & Wollensky in large part to expand the chain overseas. He said PPX would consider international locations for Legal as well.

But the pandemic is also shaking up the domestic restaurant industry, as people leave big cities for the suburbs, Munday said, and that may be a trend for Legal to exploit.

“There is no reason at all Legal isn’t a moveable proposition, especially on the East Coast,” he said.