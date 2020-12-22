For Brookline Lunch owner Jamal Abu-Rubieh, feeding the neighborhood is a labor of love

“People were really warm, but the weather was cold,” he chuckles, recalling his adjustment to New England life.

Jamal Abu-Rubieh, 63, came to Boston from Jordan in the 1970s to pursue engineering at Wentworth. Instead, he went into the restaurant business with his brother, starting first as a caterer for The Wilbur. At one time, he operated four restaurants in Cambridge, including Jimmaize Café, a hot spot for curry goat and rice pilaf.

Brookline Lunch has been in business since 1988 — named for its Cambridge street, not the town — a happy gathering spot for locals and college students, with hearty Mediterranean breakfasts and lunches. Lately, Abu-Rubieh has sold homemade canned jams and hot sauce for the holidays. His cheerful smile is a welcome reminder that, even in isolation, neighborhood restaurants ground us.

Why do you enjoy your job?

We grew up on a farm, with my family. We lived in a small village, always together, cooking the same food. I enjoy the food and the hospitality.

How has COVID-19 changed your life?

It has changed the whole thing. We love the business. We love the people around us. They have become like family, our customers, for the last 30 years — they became very good friends. We miss the customers, in a way, being that family business. We lost a lot of friends. We haven’t ‘lost’ them, but we don’t see them like the old days. We thank all the people in Cambridge for helping us through this pandemic. Hopefully things will go back to the old days.

How has the pandemic affected your business model?

The first few months, we closed the place. We really couldn’t open. It took us three months to come back. We just are a family business, me and my wife who works in the kitchen sometimes. After the pandemic happened, we did breakfast and lunch, and then we’d leave. My kids help us out, and now we do takeout. We just put a table outside for takeout. In the beginning, it was hard. People were afraid, students, our neighbors, our community. It wasn’t easy to come out. You couldn’t dine inside.

What will the restaurant industry look like in a year?

I hope it will come back like the old days. Now we have the vaccine, and hopefully, things go back. . . . I think we learned a lot of lessons from the whole thing — hopefully we look forward, to be happier than before.

We learned that we always take things for granted, and we learned to be nice to each other. Now, we learned things could be worse. We survived this, and hopefully it will be better than before. We will come back stronger.

But money-wise, financially, we just survived. Because we are a family business, it depends on the students, Harvard, MIT, and our neighbors. Our food is not expensive. We make it affordable for students. Many come from overseas, looking for a hot meal. I understand. I keep the prices down. We’re not trying to make a lot of money out of this.

We’re fortunate to have really nice customers. They help us out. A lot of our customers offer help, financially and mentally.

How could the City of Cambridge help?

The city helped us a lot. We do some catering for the churches and homeless shelters. We’d never had seating outside, so finally we used the sidewalks. They gave us permission. Now it’s winter, so we don’t have that many seats outside. But they were helpful; they came and asked us if we needed anything: tables, umbrellas, chairs. We appreciate that.

How’s the winter going to go?

Ha. It’s not going to be easy. Usually people love to come in and eat in here, but now we can’t sit close to each other. The capacity isn’t the same. We can’t put more than 25 people inside the store. We can’t put them outside, so we’re going to lose some business. Hopefully things are going to change next year, but we’re not counting on making money this year.

What’s your favorite thing on the menu?

We are different from other diners. We’ve focused on vegetables and fresh food for 30 years — fresh vegetables, chicken. I shop every two days. My kids are helping me, making a new menu now. They’re younger than me! The baklava pancakes with American twists are very popular. My daughter makes special stuff every weekend. She is very smart. And the other kids, too, they come up with a lot of items. Our shakshuka is usually a Moroccan dish, and we can twist it, add chicken sometimes, sometimes with sausage, feta cheese, and other things. We always play with the menu.

What’s your personal life been like since the pandemic started?

Oh, the kids are still home. I have seven kids, and they work from the house mostly because they can’t go to their jobs. Maybe some of them go in twice a week. Or they’re doing school from the house and help us on the weekends here. My youngest is 15, the oldest is 31. They help us out. I work out, I do some exercise and physical activity to keep myself busy.

Seven kids! For parents out there, what is your best piece of advice?

Leave them alone. They’re going to be fine! We focus on education and family, and hopefully they will do well.

Brookline Lunch, 9 Brookline St., Cambridge, 617-354-2983

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.