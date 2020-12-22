Farm to table . . . at your table

The Farm at Woods Hill. White Loft Studios (Custom credit)

Farm-to-restaurant-table is, sadly, mostly on hold right now as the pandemic has shuttered far too many favorite dining spots. But you can still bring the farm, specifically the animal farm, to your own kitchen table. Kristin Canty, owner of Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport and Woods Hill Table and Adelita in Concord, is offering retail-packaged meats directly to consumers. Canty also owns the farm — The Farm at Woods Hill in Bath, N.H. — which raises pigs, cows, lambs, ducks, and chickens. Ordinarily, the meats and poultry are featured on her restaurant menus. “We had a surplus of meat that the restaurants weren’t using because of the pandemic,” she says. The Concord native felt there was enough retail demand (remember the threat of meat shortages back in the spring?) to begin selling various cuts and grinds of meat to her customers. “People were calling the restaurants looking for local grass-fed meat options,” she says. Her goal is to keep the farm running and her customers happy. About a month ago, the farm started making smaller retail packages available (but if you want a whole or half pig, you can pre-order that, too, for spring delivery). Selections include grass-fed ground beef ($10 per pound), grass-fed Delmonico steak ($22 for 2 steaks); bacon ($15 per pound); center-cut pork chops ($15 for 2 chops); various kinds of sausage ($12 per pound); as well as spare ribs, lamb Osso Bucco, rack of lamb, and more. Nonmeat items are eggs and honey, and come January, sheepskin rugs. Place orders online at farm-at-woods-hill.square.site or by emailing orders@farmatwoodshill.com. Pick-up is available Wednesday through Saturday at your choice of Woods Hill Pier 4 (300 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, 617-981-4577); Woods Hill Table (24 Commonwealth Ave., Concord, 978-254-1435); or The Farm at Woods Hill (289 Clough Road, Bath, N.H.). Delivery is an option upon request.