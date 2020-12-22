Hundreds of Massachusetts families will get refunds for canceled 2020 school trips

After an investigation by the state attorney general’s office, a travel company based in Bourne will issue more than $100,000 in refunds to the families of hundreds of students whose school trips were canceled earlier this year as a result of COVID-19.

Carousel Student Tours Inc. has agreed to refund customers after the travel programs that it arranged were canceled. Those trips were arranged in schools including Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, Barnstable High School, Chenery Middle School of Belmont, Miles River Middle School (Hamilton-Wenham), Norwood High School, and Westwood High School.

Shortly after the pandemic began, Carousel offered families the option of a voucher toward a future trip or, for some families, a partial refund. But the attorney general’s investigation found that Carousel was insolvent and did not have the funds to provide refunds or to guarantee the promised vouchers. In all, 471 families will share a refund of $101,325. Because Carousel does not have sufficient capital, the payments to families will be prorated.