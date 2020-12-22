John Krasinski and ‘Some Good News’ return for holiday special with Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney

The Newton native has debuted a new holiday episode of his YouTube show highlighting positive stories happening during the coronavirus pandemic . Following the usual formula, Krasinski spends the first half of the show recapping some of the most uplifting news of recent months, and throws in several celebrity cameos for good measure, including a brief appearance from Krasinski’s newly appointed “nemesis,” Justin Timberlake, and guest meteorologist George Clooney (who, as tradition dictates, said the weather was “pretty good”).

Just in time for the holidays, John Krasinski and “Some Good News” are back.

For the second half of the show, Krasinski tells the story of Jay Abel, a widower and comic book fan who was selling his memorabilia on eBay in order to buy presents for his children for Christmas.

“I’m just trying to be what I expect of a father,” Abel says, of selling his collectibles online to buy gifts for his son, A.J., 11, and daughter, Elisa, 8. “I’m not doing anything special.”

Krasinski clearly thought differently, as he tried to clandestinely buy all of Abel’s stuff for inflated prices. Unfortunately, Abel thought the purchases were a scam, and canceled the orders.

“I took my hero of the holidays and put him in a bunker because he thought he was under cyberattack,” Krasinski jokes, showing off all the canceled order messages he received.

As a Plan B, Krasinski brings in “Dwanta Claus” — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — to provide Abel with a bit of holiday cheer.

Johnson not only tells Abel he would buy everything on his children’s Christmas lists, but he would also bring Abel down to the DC studio lot when coronavirus subsides and give him a signed copy of the script for Johnson’s upcoming DC Comics film, “Black Adam.”

“You are an inspiration. Not only to myself, to Dwanta Claus, but certainly to John, certainly to everyone who hears your story,” Johnson tells Abel. “Because the truth is, you represent so many parents around the world who are going through the struggle this Christmas.”