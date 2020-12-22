Recipe: Comfort and joy is on the holiday menu with these caramelized onion and melted cheese bites

Serves 6

Comfort and joy will still be on the menu this holiday, joy in being able to count our blessings, and comfort in small bites, like these little grilled cheese sandwiches, excellent for munching with a glass of bubbly. Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and these tiny triangles are festive with sweet caramelized onions, which you can make in the oven instead of on the stovetop, where you have to stir them almost constantly. Here, toss sliced onions in butter and olive oil and roast them slowly. The recipe gives you a lot of latitude. Use red or yellow onions, or a combination. Try any good melting cheese you like -- Gruyere for its nutty, salty taste, or milder and slightly sweeter Gouda. If cheddar is your favorite, it, too, will make a good contrast to the sweet onions. As for the bread, brioche slices are soft and slightly sweet, whole-grain offers a little more heft. Mix it up and use some of each. Arugula in the middle of the sandwich is a little green surprise, adding a slightly bitter bite to all that richness. Good things. Small packages. You'll be pleased.

1 tablespoon olive oil 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, or more if needed 3 large onions (red, yellow, or a mix), halved and thinly sliced 2 sprigs fresh thyme 1 teaspoon brown sugar ½ teaspoon salt 8 slices brioche, whole-grain, or your favorite bread 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard 4 small handfuls baby arugula (about 2 ounces) 2 cups (5 ounces) grated Gruyere or Gouda, or a combination

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a wide skillet with a lid and heatproof handle or a braising pan with a lid (or use foil).

2. Set the skillet or pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and when it is hot, add 1 tablespoon of the butter. When it melts, add the onions, thyme, sugar, and salt, Stir to coat the onions all over. Cover with the lid or foil and transfer to the oven. Cook for 20 minutes. Turn the oven temperature up to 425 degrees. Remove the pan lid. Continue cooking, uncovered, for 40 to 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes or so to push the onions from the edges into the center, or until the onions are golden and caramelized. (Total cooking time is 60 to 65 minutes.) The onions can be made up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated. Reheat in a microwave or in a skillet over medium heat before assembling the sandwiches.

3. Place 4 slices of bread on the counter and spread mustard over each. Divide the onion mixture among them, spreading it to the edges. Top each slice with a small handful of arugula. Add cheese to each and top with the remaining bread. Butter the top slices of bread. Press down on the sandwiches gently.

4. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Working in batches, cook the sandwiches for 2 to 3 minutes on a side, or until the bread is golden brown and the cheese has melted at the edges. Cook the remaining sandwiches in the same way, adding more butter to the pan, if necessary. Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal, and cut each half into 3 triangles to make 6 small bites per sandwich. Arrange on a platter.

Sally Pasley Vargas