Recipe: A whole side of roast salmon with chimichurri sauce is a dazzling holiday dinner

Serves 6 generously

A whole side of salmon, which weighs about three pounds, is a smashing and easy holiday main course. Here the salmon is roasted and served with a bright green chimichurri sauce, the Argentinean herb condiment that typically goes with grilled meats. Traditionally, chimichurri is chopped by hand for a rough texture, so resist the impulse to use a food processor, but do discard the thick stems of cilantro and parsley before chopping. One large bunch each of parsley and cilantro will be enough to make the sauce. Ask the fishmonger to cut off the thin tail end and the belly flap of the salmon so that the fish is a uniform thickness and will cook evenly. You may have to position the salmon diagonally on the wire rack in order to fit it in the pan. Allow an hour for the salted salmon to sit before roasting. Serve with small golden potatoes steamed and tossed with olive oil, salt, and parsley. In a year when we need both style and ease, to compensate for a long list of things, including pared-down gatherings, this is a dazzling holiday dinner.

SALMON

Olive oil (for the foil or parchment) 1 side of salmon (3 pounds) 2 teaspoons kosher salt 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1. Place a wire rack in a large rimmed baking sheet. Cut a sheet of foil or 2 sheets of parchment paper 6 inches longer than the length of the salmon. Fold in half lengthwise, creating a piece that is roughly 18-by-6 inches. Place the folded foil or parchment on the wire rack and lightly oil it.

2. One hour ahead of cooking, place the salmon on the foil or parchment skin side down. Sprinkle the cut side of the salmon with the salt. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

3. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

4. Roast the salmon for 18 to 20 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 130 degrees (for medium done salmon) or 140 degrees (for well done). Pick up the foil or parchment by the edges and transfer the salmon to a serving platter. Gently slide out the foil or paper from underneath the fish. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with chimichurri.

CHIMICHURRI

⅔ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ⅓ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 small red jalapeno or Fresno chile, cored, seeded, and finely chopped ½ cup olive oil 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1. In a bowl, combine the parsley, cilantro, oregano, garlic, chile pepper, olive oil, vinegar, and salt.

2. Stir well, cover, and set aside for 1 hour. Serve with the salmon.

Jill Gibson