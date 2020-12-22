Support pours in for John Mulaney after reports the comedian has checked into rehab

The New York Post first reported that Mulaney, 38, had entered a Pennsylvania facility to seek treatment for his struggles with alcohol and cocaine — issues he has openly referenced in his interviews and stand-up. The popular comedian, perhaps best-known for his Netflix specials, including the Emmy-winning “Kid Gorgeous,” will be in rehab for 60 days, according to the Post.

“His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety,” the person said, “he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.”

Mulaney has spoken candidly about his addiction in the past. In his 2012 special, “New In Town,” he details some of his struggles, including drinking until he blacked out and being told by friends that he “ruined parties.” In a particularly telling 2019 Esquire interview, the comedian said he “drank for attention.”

“I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again … I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?’ ”

He got sober at 23.

One of the comedian’s most recent public appearances was days before the presidential election on “Saturday Night Live,” which he returned to host for the fourth time. Mulaney wrote for the late night sketch show for several years before embarking on his specials. Then days after the election, news broke that Mulaney had, quite surprisingly, joined the writing staff for “Late Night” with Seth Meyers.

Mulaney explained the decision to join the show in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “During quarantine, I was like ‘Why I am I going totally crazy? Why am I suddenly telling my wife my accomplishments?’ ” he said. “I really needed a job. I like having a boss. I like having assignments to do. When I’m in charge of something, not so much.”

News of Mulaney checking into rehab swept the internet Monday, drawing heartfelt reactions from fans and comedians alike.

“I love John Mulaney. His shows never fail to make me happy,” author Maureen Johnson tweeted. “And hearing the news that he is going into [rehab]--or anyone going in--I always take that as good news? It means that is a step toward getting well--a good and healthy one. So all good health and happiness to him.”

Writer Dan Telfer tweeted that Mulaney is “the best at everything he does, including the slaying of personal demons,” while TV and podcast host Katie Nolan noted that “asking for help isn’t cowardly, it’s courageous.”

Some fans also came out to implore the internet crowds not to belittle addiction or Mulaney’s struggles.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.