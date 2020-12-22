This year I will dine with the many ghosts of Christmas Eves past

My parents loved nothing more than to have others sitting at our table and enjoying food. It was a symphony.

Anyone who is Italian — by birth or desire — knows the legend of Christmas Eve. It is a celebrated meal with many working parts. I grew up with my family hosting Christmas Eve for some 50 years, surrounded by friends and family.

Working in the kitchen is like walking barefoot on the earth. This is how I pray, how I find my way with grief. This is how I manage living alone during the coronavirus pandemic, how I will manage the not-really-seven-fishes-holiday in my Sicilian house on Christmas Eve.

This holiday, my mind rests on both of them, now gone. Christmas Eve will mark the fifth anniversary of the day my mother died. This year marks 18 years since my dad died. Other than the night of her passing, this Christmas Eve will mark the first time that I will be alone.

And still, even in the absence of family and friends, I yearn to work in the kitchen. To remember.

Cooking always begins with slipping into one of my father’s now graying and soft cotton aprons from his butcher shop, the long strings double-wrapped around my waist, and walking into my mother’s kitchen is my balm.

Though my father’s trade was making pure pork Italian sausage, which he sold wholesale and retail, make no mistake: Christmas Eve was my mother’s night.

Each year we had returning foodie veterans: my friends from New York, family who lived in the area and those who traveled from out-of-town, neighbors, Jews and Gentiles. I grew up understanding that no one should be alone on Christmas Eve. It was not uncommon for a guest to call and ask to bring someone, like the year of the visiting Australians, or Pete and his Italian cousin, or Martin who had no place to go.

Almost every year, newbies took their place at our tables, which were configured in multiple ways through the living and dining rooms so that the raucous gatherings of 20-plus people for a sit-down feast were connected.

By my late 30s, Christmas Eve became a collaboration with my mother. Typically, we talked menu at least a week in advance. In her early 70s, my mom was still working outside the home, and she did all the grocery shopping.

There were certain appetizer staples: roasted peppers marinated in garlic and olive oil, stuffed mushrooms, a variety of olives and cheeses, including the majestic Parmigiano-Reggiano brought by our neighbors Millicent and Hudson, who worked near Di Palo’s, a New York landmark known for its cheese.

Just listen to chef Massimo Bottura talk poetically about Parmigiano-Reggiano and you will never be the same.

For dipping, for carrying toppings, for scraping, all of the appetizers relied on bread. In the beginning, there were loaves of delicious Italian bread from nearby bakeries.

By 2006, I began baking the “no knead bread,” which Mark Bittman wrote about, based on Jim Lahey, the owner of the Sullivan Street Bakery in New York.

The no-knead bread is gorgeous on the table and its crunchy outside and the inner texture of a European boule is the most appreciated bread I ever have made.

My cousin’s wife, who is Polish, said that on her first Christmas Eve, she thought dinner was over after the appetizers.

“I had so much to learn,” she said.

Imagine her surprise by the time the cuccidati — Italian fig cookies — fruit crostada, and cheesecake hit the table.

Artichokes follow appetizers, religiously.

We initiated many to the art of eating a stuffed artichoke: peel off a petal, hold the pointy end in your fingers, scrape the rest of the petal, rich in the breadcrumb mixture, between your top and bottom front teeth.

Artichoke cognoscenti know the deal — negotiate for someone else’s heart. It lays hidden at the base underneath the hair, a.k.a. the choke, which can sometimes put people off. The heart is tender and meaty. Divine. Protect yours.

When we started making homemade pasta, we elevated the art of Christmas Eve. Typically my cousins who were in town would come early and lend their hands as we made fettuccine with semolina flour, using the Atlas hand crank machine from Italy.

There is something about cooking alongside someone, learning to get the feel of the dough, debating how many times to put it through the crank before changing gears, that became like meditation for us.

And then there was the time Michael did not wait for the water to entirely boil before putting the pasta in the pot. Mush.

“I light a candle for those brave, lost linguine every year,” said my friend Rob.

Polpo’s arrival on the table — insalata di polpo — was like the anticipation of the Best Motion Picture announcement at the Oscars. Watching my mother cook it early in the morning, the bobbing of the octopus in the simmering water, was an act of love and science.

She had mastered this meaty tasting fish. It was not rubbery, which can happen. And the scent of her seasonings, including white wine, Bell’s All Natural Seasoning, fresh lemon, chopped celery, and salt and pepper, became our siren call.

The year after my mother died, I hosted Christmas Eve for a 22-person sit-down dinner. I decided to tackle polpo. Despite my mother’s recipe instructions typed and three-hole punched in a binder, there was not a page about polpo.

I was on my own. I felt like Amelia Earhart.

This year will be Earhart-esque.

Of course there will be bread and Reggiano-Parmigiano. I know the Atlas will stay in its box. The rest I will figure out. And I know that it will begin when I slip on my father’s apron and walk into my mother’s kitchen.

Mary Ann D’Urso can be reached at maryann.durso@gmail.com.