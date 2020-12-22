Treats for those watching their sweet teeth

Seattle-based The Unsweetened Tooth bakes desserts — beautiful cheesecakes, chocolate cakes, bars, and hearty cookies — with no added table sugar, honey, and syrups, and ships nationwide. Owner Jude Sharp opened the wholesale bakery four years ago, prompted by her family history of diabetes and her own health scare. She knows full well that regardless of the restriction, you still have a sweet tooth. One of the company’s popular products is a line of fruit curds in lemon, blackberry, cherry, and peach — fruits with a low glycemic index. Unlike jams and jellies, fruit curds are cooked with butter and eggs, less sweet and a bit like custard. Sharp’s are sweetened mostly by the fruit and with allulose, a natural sugar found in certain dried fruits that has little impact on blood sugar and is nearly calorie-free. They are creamy and luscious, and who couldn’t benefit by reducing sugar wherever you can? Use the fruit curds like a preserve to spread on toast, a scone, inside a crepe, or serve with fruit. They are custardy enough to fill a tartlet shell for a small treat ($12 for 9 ounces). Available at theunsweetenedtooth.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND