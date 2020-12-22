A 7-bedroom home in Fall River is on the market for about the same price as a two-bedroom L.A. home

An ornate, seven-bedroom, three-story home in Fall River is about nine times the square footage of a two-bedroom home in Los Angeles. They’re listed for almost the same price.

On Zillow, a listing for the Fall River home on Highland Avenue describes the property as a 7,860 square-foot colonial with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on 1.52 acres of land. Photos on the real estate site show an intricately decorated home with a large kitchen, multiple seating areas, and large, grassy front and back yards.

A listing for the west Los Angeles home shows a 885-square-foot home with two bedrooms and one bathroom on a 3,258 square-foot lot.