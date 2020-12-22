A 7-bedroom home in Fall River is on the market for about the same price as a two-bedroom L.A. home

An ornate, seven-bedroom, three-story home in Fall River is about nine times the square footage of a two-bedroom home in Los Angeles. They’re listed for almost the same price.
On Zillow, a listing for the Fall River home on Highland Avenue describes the property as a 7,860 square-foot colonial with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on 1.52 acres of land. Photos on the real estate site show an intricately decorated home with a large kitchen, multiple seating areas, and large, grassy front and back yards.
A listing for the west Los Angeles home shows a 885-square-foot home with two bedrooms and one bathroom on a 3,258 square-foot lot.
The Fall River home is listed for $1,099,000 million, while the L.A.. home is listed for $1,094,000.
Hunter Reis, a producer at Entertainment Tonight and Fall River native, pointed out the prices of the two homes on Twitter, sparking a number of reactions and prompting the Bristol County town to begin trending on the platform. Reis’ tweet had been liked more than 200,000 times by Tuesday evening.
In response to the tweet, a number of people began comparing the two homes, and looked across the country to compare the prices of homes in different areas.
“Never thought I’d see Fall River trending,” one person wrote.
Though the economy may be struggling as the coronavirus pandemic continues hammering businesses, home prices are nonetheless skyrocketing in some parts of the country. In Greater Boston, the median single-family home price has jumped nearly 17 percent since 2019, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.
