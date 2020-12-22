Anthony Roberson tapped to be next police chief in Central Falls

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I stayed up too late watching “The Flight Attendant.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 80,231 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 2,352 new cases since Friday. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 5.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.3 percent. The state announced 45 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,670. There were 429 people in the hospital.

Anthony Roberson already had one of the most fascinating resumes in law enforcement: Providence police sergeant, doctorate in educational leadership, owner of a driving school.

So how does Chief of Police sound to add to his list of accomplishments?

Roberson has been tapped by incoming Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera to lead the tiny city’s police department, succeeding Chief Daniel Barzykowski. He is expected to take the helm next month.

Roberson, who has been with the Providence police since 2002, is making a significant jump in rank from sergeant to chief. He’ll be the only Black chief among the state’s municipal law enforcement leaders, and he’ll be running the police department in a city where Black and Latino residents make up more than 79 percent of the population.

Reached Monday evening, Roberson said he is honored to be joining the department, and is looking forward to his new leadership role.

He is becoming chief at a tense time for law enforcement. The killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, led to protests against police brutality and for racial justice across the country throughout much of the summer.

In Rhode Island, those incidents prompted lawmakers to begin reviewing the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, although no changes have been approved to date. The Providence Journal’s Mark Patinkin had an excellent story on Roberson’s role in police and community relations last month.

Roberson, who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2014 and was flirting with a run for Providence mayor in 2022, said he intends to focus solely on his new job.

In addition to Roberson becoming police chief, Rivera is expected to name Zuleyma Gomez as her chief of staff, Ernest Almonte as the city’s finance director, and Jahaira Rodriguez as city clerk. Attorney and veteran political operative Matt Jerzyk will stay on as city solicitor.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, due to the holiday, we’re moving birthday wishes up to Thursday. If you want to recognize a friend or family member, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ A group of activists have scheduled a rally outside of Providence City Council at noon to call on Mayor Jorge Elorza to appoint a Black police major.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will be among the speakers at an 11 a.m. rally outside the Vets in Providence to call on the state to provide more support to the wedding and events planning industry.

⚓ Do you have a last-minute letter for Santa Claus? You can drop it off in Newport today.

