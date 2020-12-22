Authorities investigating death near Encore Boston Harbor casino; not considered suspicious

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday near the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, but the victim’s passing isn’t considered suspicious, according to law enforcement officials.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via e-mail that the man’s body was discovered early Tuesday morning either on the edge of the Encore or “just off the property.”
A spokesperson for Encore, when asked about the case, said via e-mail that “this is not on our property” and referred further questions to police.
Procopio referred additional questions to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
A spokesperson for Ryan said only that the man’s death is “not believed to be suspicious.”
The investigation is ongoing.
