Authorities investigating death near Encore Boston Harbor casino; not considered suspicious

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday near the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, but the victim’s passing isn’t considered suspicious, according to law enforcement officials.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via e-mail that the man’s body was discovered early Tuesday morning either on the edge of the Encore or “just off the property.”

A spokesperson for Encore, when asked about the case, said via e-mail that “this is not on our property” and referred further questions to police.