Authorities investigating death near Encore Boston Harbor casino; not considered suspicious

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated December 22, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Police tape marks off an area surrounding a snowbank outside of the Encore Casino, where Everett Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating a death.
Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday near the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, but the victim’s passing isn’t considered suspicious, according to law enforcement officials.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via e-mail that the man’s body was discovered early Tuesday morning either on the edge of the Encore or “just off the property.”

A spokesperson for Encore, when asked about the case, said via e-mail that “this is not on our property” and referred further questions to police.

Procopio referred additional questions to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

A spokesperson for Ryan said only that the man’s death is “not believed to be suspicious.”

The investigation is ongoing.


