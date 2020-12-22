Baker says new coronavirus restrictions will help school districts bring students back in person

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that a new slate of coronavirus restrictions that take effect Saturday will ultimately help school districts get more students back to classrooms for in-person learning.

“As the science and medical data has made very clear, all school districts, even those with high infection rates, can and should bring students back into the classroom,” Baker said at a press conference at the State House. “In fact, these measures today will help districts bring students back and bring them back soon.”

The restrictions Baker announced Tuesday, which will last for at least two weeks, include the lowering of capacity limits for most industries to 25 percent. The industries affected by this new limit include restaurants, theaters, performance venues, personal services, casinos, offices, places of worship, retail, driving and flight schools, golf facilities, libraries, gyms, and museums.