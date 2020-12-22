Brigham and Women’s doctor calls for more self-administered COVID-19 tests to stop the spread

“The way that this screening works is to have enough people test themselves frequently – say, twice per week – ideally using rapid tests,” said Dr. Michael Mina, the paper’s coauthor, who also serves as associate medical director in clinical microbiology at the Brigham, in a statement released by the hospital. “By empowering people with the knowledge of their transmission status, we can effectively slow transmission down at the overall community level.”

A Brigham and Women’s Hospital researcher has coauthored a new paper in the journal Science that calls for more widespread COVID-19 testing in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

Mina and his coauthor, Dr. Kristian G. Andersen of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, Calif., recently published their findings in Science in a paper titled “COVID-19 testing: One size does not fit all.”

The paper, according to the Brigham statement, also discusses the role of so-called “entrance screening,” where people are tested for the virus upon entering public spaces like offices, other work locations, and restaurants.

“When coupled with public health screening, entrance screening can add another layer of protection and together it could allow the economy to open up more readily,” Mina said in the Brigham statement.

Mina and Andersen advocate in the paper for more tools to screen for the virus.

“By supporting the innovation, approval, manufacturing, and distribution of simpler and cheaper screening and surveillance tools, it will be possible to more effectively limit the spread of COVID-19 and respond to future pandemics,” the researchers write in Science.

The authors also describe public heath screening as “potentially the most powerful form” of COVID-19 testing.

“This type of screening entails frequent serial testing of large fractions of the population, through self-administered at-home rapid tests, or in the community at high-contact settings, such as schools and workplaces,” the paper says.

And, the authors assert, “a robust” public health screening regime should include significant numbers of people testing themselves. Testing sites in Massachusetts and elsewhere have been beset by long lines, and test processing centers have dealt with backlogs throughout the pandemic.

In their Science paper, Mina and Andersen advocate for easily accessible tests, similar to pregnancy tests.

“Similar to home pregnancy tests, screening tests should be easy to obtain and administer, fast, and cheap,” the paper says. “Like diagnostic tests, these tests must produce very low false-positive rates.”

And tests for public health screening, the paper says, require “rapid, decentralized solutions” that can be scaled for regular screening of large numbers of asymptomatic people.

“Lateral-flow antigen tests and upcoming paper-based synthetic biology and CRISPR-based assays fit these needs and could be scaled to tens of millions of daily tests,” the paper says. “These tests are simple and cheap, can be self-administered, and do not require machines to run and return results.”

The paper notes that the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test, which recently received emergency use authorization, also comes with a smartphone app, which allows “self-reporting of COVID-19 status that could be used instead of centralized reporting by public health agencies.”

Yet despite the proven effectiveness of rapid tests, the paper says, very few of them are currently approved for screening asymptomatic people.

“If such tests were made available direct to consumer (priced to allow equitable access) or produced and provided free of charge by governments, individuals could obtain their COVID-19 status at their own choosing and without complex medical decisions,” the paper says.

On a related note, Mina last week said a new test developed by the Australian company Ellume is a potential “major boon” in the ongoing fight against the virus. The Globe reported last week that the new test from Ellume will be sold over the counter and can provide results to the user in about 15 minutes.

“An over-the-counter rapid test is a tremendous advance,” said Mina, who also teaches at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in a prior statement last week. “It means that some people will have ready access to a much needed test to help know their status, without having to go through a physician.”

But Mina also expressed reservations about the Ellume test. He noted that the test – which involves a nasal swab, processing fluid, and a small electronic analyzer that sends test results to a person’s smartphone – will cost about $30 for one use.

“This is not the public health screening device I have been discussing,” Mina said last week.

The FDA recently issued an emergency authorization for the Ellume test. It can be taken by people as young as 2, and it is authorized for people with or without symptoms.





